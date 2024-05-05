Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An attacking trio who represented Pompey in League One have reached the Premier League.

Ipswich’s stunning journey has continued, securing successive promotions to return to the top flight after a 22-year exile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And among that remarkable squad are three players instantly recognisable to the Fratton faithful - Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness and George Hirst.

Ex-Pompey favourites Conor Chaplin (bottom left) and George Hirst (top left) celebrate promotion to the Premier League. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Chaplin and Hirst both started Saturday’s 2-0 triumph against Huddersfield which clinched their Premier League presence, although Harness wasn’t included in the 20-man squad.

Still, the threesome have flourished for the Tractor Boys since leaving Fratton Park and now, after finishing second in League One last term, will find themselves in the top division next season.

Chaplin, of course, departed Pompey in August 2018 after becoming frustrated over his lack of regular starts under Kenny Jackett, primarily serving as a substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues were loath to let the home-grown talent leave, yet, by the striker’s own admission, he pushed for a switch to Coventry, initially on a loan, before it became permanent in January 2019.

Chaplin netted 25 times for the Blues, but, crucially, 86 of his 122 appearances had come off the bench.

He later turned out for Barnsley, before Paul Cook recruited him for Ipswich in July 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

Since then he has netted 53 times in 146 appearances for Ipswich and finished as joint-top scorer with Nathan Broadhead this season on 13 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaplin started 42 of Ipswich’s 46 Championship matches this term and now, at the age of 27, he’s off to the Premier League.

In the case of Harness, Danny Cowley took up the 12-month option on the winger’s contract in the summer of 2022, only to sell him to Ipswich weeks later for around £650,000.

With the former Burton man keen on the move, and Pompey generating the finances to bankroll the purchase of Colby Bishop from Accrington, the switch worked for both parties.

Harness had developed into a goal-scoring wide man at Fratton Park following his July 2019 arrival, totalling 31 goals in 134 appearances over three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since joining the Portman Road club, he has largely served as a substitute, with 48 of his 86 appearances coming off the bench.

During their Championship promotion, the 28-year-old made just seven league starts, although totalled four goals in 39 outings.

Finally, Hirst finished as Pompey top-scorer in 2021-22 during a season-long loan from Leicester City, albeit having started slowly,

It wasn’t until November 2021 until he truly found his feet, dislodging rival John Marquis to blossom with regular first-team football, scoring 15 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Chaplin and Carl Baker celebrate Pompey’s League Two promotion at Notts County in April 2017. Picture: Joe Pepler

Cowley was keen to bring him back to Fratton Park for the following season, but instead Hirst opted to join Championship club Blackburn on loan.

Following an unsuccessful time at Ewood Park, he switched to Ipswich on loan in January 2023 and sufficiently impressed during promotion from League One to become a permanent addition last summer.

Hirst has netted seven times in 26 Championship appearances this season, although spent four months injured before returning for the last three matches of their promotion.

In total, he has scored 14 goals in 52 games for the Tractor Boys and remains a popular performer.