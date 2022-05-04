Jamal Lowe has scored seven goals in 36 matches for Bournemouth this season - and will now be playing in the Premier League. Picture: Glyn KIRK/AFP

It was Pompey who plucked the attacker from non-league Hampton & Richmond in January 2017, initiating his second shot at the Football League.

Now the 27-year-old is eyeing trips to Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United following Bournemouth’s return to the top flight.

Lowe didn’t make the bench for Tuesday night’s decisive 1-0 triumph over closest rivals Nottingham Forest in the battle for the final promotion spot.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he featured in 14 of their previous 15 fixtures, albeit largely from the bench, weighing in with some important goals.

He totalled seven goals in 36 matches, with nine starts in the Championship for Scott Parker’s side, who have ex-Pompey skipper Gary O’Neil serving as senior first-team coach.

Lowe arrived at the Cherries in August for £1.5m, representing his third Championship club in three seasons.

He departed Pompey in August 2019 for a deal worth more than £2m, reuniting with ex-boss Paul Cook at Wigan.

Jamal Lowe enjoyed a successful two-and-a-half seasons at Pompey before departing for the Championship in August 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

Following a season at the DW Stadium and with the financially-strapped club desperate to raise funds, he moved to Swansea in April 2020 for a cut-price £800,000.

With the Swans, he played in the 2020-21 Championship play-off final at Wembley against Brentford, only to lose 2-0.

Following that devastating defeat, he arrived at Dean Court, having amassed 20 goals over two Championship seasons.

Lowe, of course, remains fondly remembered by Pompey fans for firing them to League Two promotion at Notts County in April 2017.

He came off the bench to net twice late on in the 3-1 triumph, prompting a pitch invasion from visiting fans during emotional scenes.

The former Barnet man also scored as a substitute on the final day 6-1 hammering of Cheltenham which earned Cook’s side the League Two title.

New boss Kenny Jackett then turned to Lowe as a regular first-team starter, with the youngster blossoming with the responsibility.

However, Pompey’s failure to win promotion from League One in 2018-19, culminating in play-off defeat to Sunderland, marked the departures of prized assets Lowe and Matt Clarke.

Lowe had finished that season as the Blues’ 17-goal top scorer – now he has the opportunity to perform in the Premier League.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron