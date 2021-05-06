Adam May could with the League Two title with Cambridge United on a dramatic final day. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

On Saturday, Adam May could be crowned a League Two title winner.

Cambridge United head into the final weekend of the campaign not yet assured of promotion – but still in with a chance of claiming top spot.

Mark Bonner’s side are presently second in League Two, two points behind leaders Cheltenham.

Should Cambridge triumph over relegated Grimsby and Cheltenham lose to Harrogate, the title will arrive at the Abbey Stadium.

For May it would represent a season to remember after signing a one-year contract in September.

The Academy graduate was released by Pompey at the end of last season following 30 appearances.

The midfielder made his Blues bow as a 17-year-old in April 2015 under caretaker boss Gary Waddock.

However, his departure five years later was anticipated, following disappointing loan spells at Swindon and Boreham Wood in the 2019-20 season.

Now aged 23, May has impressed in his maiden season at Cambridge, making 47 appearances and scoring three times.

Since the start of March, he has been restricted to purely bench duty, although grabbed a last-gasp winner at Carlisle after being on the pitch for six minutes.

May could well be among the substitutes once more on Saturday as the U’s face rock-bottom Grimsby, requiring a point to secure promotion.

Should that prove to be three points, it could well catapult them to the top of League Two, dependent on Cheltenham’s outcome.

In total, three clubs are vying for the two available automatic promotion spots, with Bolton (76) a point behind Cambridge and Morecambe (75) also threatening.

Bolton head to Crawley on the final day, with Derek Adams’ Morecambe hosting Bradford.

Elsewhere, former Blues player Luke McGee could claim a League Two play-off place with Forest Green Rovers.

The goalkeeper, who left Fratton Park along with May last summer, made 55 appearances during three seasons with Pompey.

He joined Forest Green on a two-year deal in July 2020 and has gone on to reach 34 appearances this season.

Jimmy Ball, son of two-time former Pompey boss Alan, is interim boss at Rovers, who are presently in seventh place – the final play-off position.

They travel to Oldham on Saturday in the knowledge victory would seal their semi-final presence.

