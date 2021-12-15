From Portsmouth tormentor to sacked and jailed for cocaine and counterfeit money possession - now ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City youngster’s on rise again

If the name rings a bell for Pompey fans, there’s a good reason why.

This is the same Paddy - or Patrick - Lacey who put Paul Cook’s side to the sword in the 2016-17 while a player for Accrington.

The midfielder got the only goal of the game with a spectacular long-range drive at the Crown Ground in September 2016, to spark a Blues run of three losses in four - their joint worst spell of league results, in a season which was to end memorably with final-day title success.

But for Lacey things were to take a dramatic downward turn within two months of the Pompey win, as he tested positive for cocaine, was given a 14-month-ban and was later sacked by the League One club.

Within months the 28-year-old was to hit rock bottom when he went to the Glastonbury Festival and was found in possession of cocaine, MDMA and £500 in counterfeit notes.

Lacey was handed a 16-month sentence, but was later released after just five months. With his football ban in force, it was boxing which offered an outlet - and opportunity to get his life back on track.

Fast forward to last weekend, and the Scouser is now a three-fight pro who has returned to football with Chester City and has a successful business as a carpet fitter.

‘I've been through some stuff,’ Lacey said in a recent interview with BBC Sport.

‘It was just bad news after bad news after bad news. A mad two or three years of torment.

‘That was my medicine (being put in prison). To be honest, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.

‘I thought the judge was harsh on me. I got 14 months for the forged notes and another two months for possession of drugs at Glastonbury.

Paddy Lacey celebrates his goal against Pompey in 2016. Photo by Joe Pepler/Digital South.

‘When I went down to the court, the judge said “Look, I deal with people every day who have nothing going for them. You've got a letter here off England Boxing, you've got letters from football clubs to say you're a professional footballer. You've got the world at your feet and you keep messing up. You're going to have to learn a harsh lesson”.

‘It gave me that thinking time when you're sat there 23 hours a day.

‘I was banned from football for 14 months. I needed some sort of aim so I went with the boxing.

‘And the ending was the start. I'd been coming through non-league, not taking my football as seriously as I should and mixing in circles I shouldn't have.

Paddy Lacey scores his long-range goal against Pompey in 2016. Photo by Joe Pepler/Digital South.

‘I didn't safeguard myself. I'd love to go and speak to kids now in a similar position. You've got to refocus. You can't let people mislead you. It's all about growing as a person.