Jamal Lowe’s desire for regular first-team football hasn’t quite gone according to plan after stepping into a QPR team in free fall.

Since his January arrival on loan, the 28-year-old has netted three times in 16 appearances for the Championship side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet he has tasted victory just once during that period, while working under two different managers, as Rangers find themselves sucked into a relegation battle.

Having led the table on October 22, they have subsequently won two of their next 27 fixtures in all competitions, the implosion long evident since Lowe’s recruitment.

Nonetheless, the attacker has failed to resuscitate a team now under Gareth Ainsworth, finding himself on the bench for the last four matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Coventry leaves Rangers one point above the relegation zone with four games to play – yet woefully short of form and confidence.

Lowe’s Loftus Road switch was an opportunity to put himself in the window, having fallen out of favour at Bournemouth, with just four starts during the first half of the campaign.

Jamal Lowe scores from the penalty spot against Rotherham last month, but it has been a tough loan spell for the ex-Pompey favourite. Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

He last appeared as a substitute in the Cherries’ New Year’s Eve home defeat to Crystal Palace, featuring for 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a one-minute outing in August during a 4-0 defeat at Manchester City, signifying his Premier League debut.

However, they represent his only league appearances for the Cherries in the top flight, with his other two games this term coming in the Carabao Cup, in which he scored against Everton in November.

In total, Lowe has scored eight goals in 40 matches since recruited by Scott Parker from Swansea in August 2021.

Yet his time at Dean Court appears to be drawing to a close, particularly should they remain in the Premier League, with Gary O’Neil overseeing eye-catching survival form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fans still fondly remember the Jamaican international, who scored the goals to win League Two promotion at Notts County in April 2017.

He also netted in the March 2019 Checkatrade Trophy triumph at Wembley as the Blues beat Sunderland on penalties.

However, he departed for Wigan in August 2019, having finished the 2018-19 campaign as 17-goal top scorer, totalling 30 goals in 119 appearances for the Blues.

Since then he has turned out for Wigan, Swansea, Bournemouth and QPR, establishing himself as a Championship performer, with 30 goals at that level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad