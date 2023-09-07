Watch more videos on Shots!

Having been appointed interim boss at Charlton, Jason Pearce enjoyed instant success with a 2-1 victory over Fleetwood.

Last weekend’s win marked the end of five straight defeats which cost first-team manager Dean Holden his job, along with assistant Danny Senda and goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimell.

For the time being, the Addicks turned to Pearce, with their under-18 coach stepping up to take over the reins on a temporary basis.

Certainly it was a favourable start for the new boss, with Alfie May’s double overcoming the Cod Army, who would later sack their own manager in Scott Brown this week.

As ever in football, though, there’s a set-back around the corner and, in this case, EFL Trophy defeat at the hands of a League Two side on Tuesday night.

Just 72 hours after crowning his managerial entrance with a win, Pearce oversaw a 4-3 loss at Crawley Town.

Rafiq Khaleel grabbed an 81st-minute winner as the 16th-placed League Two team fought back after trailing 3-2 in their opening group stage.

Jason Pearce has been appointed as Charlton's interim manager - with an eventful opening week in charge. Picture: Barry Zee

All part of the highs to the lows for the ex-Pompey, Leeds, Bournemouth and Wigan centre-half.

‘Not right now, but it was a nice experience and I appreciate having been given the opportunity by the football club.

‘I’m pleased I could help the club to pick up three points in the league on Saturday. I’m disappointed I couldn’t have helped the club tonight (Tuesday).

‘I’ll take a lot of learning from this experience and I know I’ll be better. In the future, I would love to be manager of this football club.’

Pearce arrived at Fratton Park from Bournemouth in June 2011 for £300,000 – and would go on to be crowned The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season.

Nonetheless, the central defender, who as a Blues apprentice shared with Asmir Begovic in Powerscourt Road, North End, excelled in his latest opportunity.

He totalled 44 appearances and two goals for the then-Championship club, while was appointed skipper in February 2012.