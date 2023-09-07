News you can trust since 1877
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
From the sublime to the ridiculous: Eventful start to life as Charlton boss for ex-Portsmouth favourite and former Leeds and Wigan man

It has been a week of extremes for an ex-Pompey Player of the Season during an eventful introduction to his fledgling management career.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
Having been appointed interim boss at Charlton, Jason Pearce enjoyed instant success with a 2-1 victory over Fleetwood.

Last weekend’s win marked the end of five straight defeats which cost first-team manager Dean Holden his job, along with assistant Danny Senda and goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimell.

For the time being, the Addicks turned to Pearce, with their under-18 coach stepping up to take over the reins on a temporary basis.

Certainly it was a favourable start for the new boss, with Alfie May’s double overcoming the Cod Army, who would later sack their own manager in Scott Brown this week.

As ever in football, though, there’s a set-back around the corner and, in this case, EFL Trophy defeat at the hands of a League Two side on Tuesday night.

Just 72 hours after crowning his managerial entrance with a win, Pearce oversaw a 4-3 loss at Crawley Town.

Rafiq Khaleel grabbed an 81st-minute winner as the 16th-placed League Two team fought back after trailing 3-2 in their opening group stage.

Jason Pearce has been appointed as Charlton's interim manager - with an eventful opening week in charge. Picture: Barry ZeeJason Pearce has been appointed as Charlton's interim manager - with an eventful opening week in charge. Picture: Barry Zee
All part of the highs to the lows for the ex-Pompey, Leeds, Bournemouth and Wigan centre-half.

Pearce told the South London Press: ‘It’s been a really good experience. For myself, coming in, I have aspirations to become a manager.

‘Not right now, but it was a nice experience and I appreciate having been given the opportunity by the football club.

‘I’m pleased I could help the club to pick up three points in the league on Saturday. I’m disappointed I couldn’t have helped the club tonight (Tuesday).

‘I’ll take a lot of learning from this experience and I know I’ll be better. In the future, I would love to be manager of this football club.’

Pearce arrived at Fratton Park from Bournemouth in June 2011 for £300,000 – and would go on to be crowned The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season.

It represented his third Fratton Park spell, having twice been shown the door before the age of 19.

Nonetheless, the central defender, who as a Blues apprentice shared with Asmir Begovic in Powerscourt Road, North End, excelled in his latest opportunity.

He totalled 44 appearances and two goals for the then-Championship club, while was appointed skipper in February 2012.

However, with Pompey in administration and desperate to cash in, he was sold to Leeds in May 2012, later turning out for Wigan and Charlton before retiring in the summer of 2022.

