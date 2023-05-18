Tom King was part of the Northampton squad which clinched a place in League One next season, following a final-day triumph over Tranmere.

The ex-Admiral Lord Nelson pupil and Guinness World Record holder was recruited by the Cobblers from Salford in January to bolster their promotion ambition.

The goalkeeper would feature eight times as Jon Brady’s men sealed third spot at Prenton Park to go up from League Two.

At last chance to celebrate for the ex-Pompey Academy player, who endured agony in May 2021 when his Newport County side suffered Wembley defeat to Morecambe.

King was in the starting line-up that day as the Exiles slipped to a 1-0 extra-time defeat in the League Two play-off final.

He subsequently moved to Salford, finishing a disappointing 10th last term, before leaving in January after making 64 appearances.

Now the 28-year-old is finally heading to League One – putting him of course to face his beloved Pompey next season.

Tom King in action for Salford earlier this season. The Baffins lad has now won promotion to League One with Northampton. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

That is, of course, should the keeper elect to sign the new deal Northampton have tabled, being out of contract this summer.

Some may recall King from his Newport goal against Cheltenham in January 2021, when he netted with a kick from his six-yard box in a League Two fixture.

Measured at 96.01 metres, his wind-assisted moment eclipsed previous holder Asmir Begovic’s goal against Southampton in November 2013.

It is recognised as the furthest distance a goal has been scored from, warranting a Guinness World Record.

Although hailing from Plymouth, King moved with his family to Portsmouth at the age of five through his step-dad’s job with the Royal Navy.

He attended Gatcombe Park Primary School and Admiral Lord Nelson, while played in the same East Lodge under-9 team as Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse.

King, who largely lived in Copnor Road, Baffins, later joined Pompey’s Academy at under-12 level, at the time known by the surname Fry.

During his time with the Blues’ youth set-up, he played alongside Adam Webster, Ryan Williams, John Swift, Josh Sims and Bradley Tarbuck.

At the age of 15 he was bought by Crystal Palace and would represent England Under-16s, while later joined Millwall.

