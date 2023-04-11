News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
42 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

Frustrated Portsmouth boss uncertain on whether he wants to keep reported Birmingham, West Brom and Blackburn target after latest setback

Time is ticking on Jay Mingi’s Pompey career after yet another injury setback.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

And a frustrated John Mousinho has warned the talented 22-year-old that he needs to see him in action before deciding whether he warrants a place in his plans.

The Blues’ head coach insists he has yet to make up his mind over whether to keep Mingi, whose offer of a new deal in December remains unsigned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since arriving as Danny Cowley’s replacement in January, Mousinho has still to see the former Charlton man in competitive action, following injury issues.

Most Popular

Instead Mingi’s sole involvement was 90 minutes in last month’s 5-2 Hampshire Senior Cup defeat at Bournemouth.

Now he’s sidelined once again, this time with an ankle problem collected in training last Thursday, with Harry Jewitt-White chosen on the bench against Morecambe on Bank Holiday Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And with five matches remaining before the League One campaign ends, Mousinho admits Mingi’s lack of availability could affect chances of remaining on the south coast.

He told The News: ‘Even in that Bournemouth game, Jay struggled with a couple of those injuries in the second half.

Jay Mingi has played 16 minutes in four months due to ongoing injury issues. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJay Mingi has played 16 minutes in four months due to ongoing injury issues. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Jay Mingi has played 16 minutes in four months due to ongoing injury issues. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We really want to see him back fully fit – and that’s a challenge for him. He must make sure he’s able to do that over the final four weeks of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I’ve seen glimpses of the best of him in training, definitely, but the best of Jay would ultimately be out here on the pitch and we’ve not been able to see that.

‘Although it was his first game back for quite a while, at Bournemouth we didn’t quite see that and we need to get him fit and out there if possible.

‘In terms of whether I want to keep Jay, we must have the conversation towards the back end of the season because we just haven’t seen enough of him.

‘Ultimately, we need to see him on the pitch to make that decision. So it’s one I couldn’t give you an answer on right now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘What I’ve seen in training is one thing, but being out on the pitch over 90 minutes is a completely different thing.’

Mingi has played just 16 minutes of first-team football in almost four months.

His most recent outing was as a 74th-minute substitute against Charlton on New Year’s Day, before subsequently damaging knee ligaments in training.

It means Mingi, whose potential free agent status this summer has reportedly interested West Brom and Birmingham, has featured once in the Blues’ last 24 matches in all competitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘Jay picked up an ankle knock in training on Thursday and didn’t travel with us to MK Dons.

‘He did try to train on Sunday, but then went straight in after about 45 minutes.

‘It was a knock and he sort of twisted it as well, one of those that’s slightly unavoidable. If we can get him fit, that would be great.’

John MousinhoBournemouthWest BromBirminghamBlackburnPompeyPortsmouthBlues