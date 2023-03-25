News you can trust since 1877
'Frustratingly failed to sparkle...', 'Gave only classy moment of game...', 'His shakiest Blues performance...': Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings against Port Vale

Pompey hauled themselves back from the brink of defeat to claim a point against Port Vale.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 25th Mar 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 17:33 GMT

Trailing 2-0 in a poor showing, the Blues netted twice in three second-half minutes to level in a 2-2 scoreline which, nonetheless, was disappointing.

Few can emerge with any credit from a performance which also included a missed Colby Bishop penalty, but there were some noteworthy showings and here are out on-the-whistle player ratings...

First-half substitute Michael Jacobs tries to get Pompey going against Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Port Vale at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 25 March 2023.

First-half substitute Michael Jacobs tries to get Pompey going against Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown

His shakiest Pompey performance to date after an outstanding introduction to Fratton Park. Completely missed a catch in first half and moments later his clearance was charged down by Taylor to gift Port Vale their second goal.

Matt Macey - 5

His shakiest Pompey performance to date after an outstanding introduction to Fratton Park. Completely missed a catch in first half and moments later his clearance was charged down by Taylor to gift Port Vale their second goal. Photo: None

Not his usual calibre on the ball, but remains a reliable defender and important presence. One tremendous last-ditch tackle on Butterworth as last man.

Joe Rafferty - 6

Not his usual calibre on the ball, but remains a reliable defender and important presence. One tremendous last-ditch tackle on Butterworth as last man. Photo: National World

A decent display and cannot be implicated in the Vale goals, which at least is a plus point. Stuck at it and handled former team-mate Harrison pretty well.

Sean Raggett - 6

A decent display and cannot be implicated in the Vale goals, which at least is a plus point. Stuck at it and handled former team-mate Harrison pretty well. Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales
