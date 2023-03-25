Pompey hauled themselves back from the brink of defeat to claim a point against Port Vale.
Trailing 2-0 in a poor showing, the Blues netted twice in three second-half minutes to level in a 2-2 scoreline which, nonetheless, was disappointing.
Few can emerge with any credit from a performance which also included a missed Colby Bishop penalty, but there were some noteworthy showings and here are out on-the-whistle player ratings...
First-half substitute Michael Jacobs tries to get Pompey going against Port Vale.
2. Matt Macey - 5
His shakiest Pompey performance to date after an outstanding introduction to Fratton Park. Completely missed a catch in first half and moments later his clearance was charged down by Taylor to gift Port Vale their second goal. Photo: None
3. Joe Rafferty - 6
Not his usual calibre on the ball, but remains a reliable defender and important presence. One tremendous last-ditch tackle on Butterworth as last man. Photo: National World
4. Sean Raggett - 6
A decent display and cannot be implicated in the Vale goals, which at least is a plus point. Stuck at it and handled former team-mate Harrison pretty well. Photo: NationalWorld