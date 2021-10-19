FT Portsmouth 0 Ipswich Town 4 Recap as shameful display leaves Blues four points off drop zone

Pompey v Ipswich

And, of course, there will be a little edge to the occasion as former Blues boss Paul Cook returns to Fratton Park in charge of the Tractor Boys.

It’s not gone according to plan for the Scouser this term, with Ipswich struggling early on in the campaign despite the expensive overhaul at Portman Road.

But Cook’s side are showing clear signs of improvement and are now on a run of one defeat in seven going into tonight’s game under the lights.

There are a number of sub plots to the clash, with Conor Chaplin and Ipswich coach Gary Roberts back on their old stomping ground.

And Joe Morrell will line up for Pompey, after spurning Ipswich’s advances to link up with Danny Cowley this summer.We’ll be building up to tonight’s intriguing encounter with all the talking points before the teams drop at 6.45pm.

There will be reaction to that along with more discussion and video ahead of kick-off.