FT Portsmouth 0 Ipswich Town 4 Recap as shameful display leaves Blues four points off drop zone
Pompey welcome big-spending Ipswich Town tonight as they look for a response to Saturday's battering at Rotherham United.
And, of course, there will be a little edge to the occasion as former Blues boss Paul Cook returns to Fratton Park in charge of the Tractor Boys.
It’s not gone according to plan for the Scouser this term, with Ipswich struggling early on in the campaign despite the expensive overhaul at Portman Road.
But Cook’s side are showing clear signs of improvement and are now on a run of one defeat in seven going into tonight’s game under the lights.
There are a number of sub plots to the clash, with Conor Chaplin and Ipswich coach Gary Roberts back on their old stomping ground.
And Joe Morrell will line up for Pompey, after spurning Ipswich’s advances to link up with Danny Cowley this summer.We’ll be building up to tonight’s intriguing encounter with all the talking points before the teams drop at 6.45pm.
There will be reaction to that along with more discussion and video ahead of kick-off.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary on what promises to be a lively meeting at PO4.
LIVE Pompey 0 Ipswich Town 4
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:37
- One change for Pompey - Curtis in for Ogilvie
- Paul Cook launches into pre-match rant on arrival at Fratton
- Bonne opens scoring after Bazunu howler (41min)
- Chaplin makes it 2-0 (54min)
- Aluko with the third (58min)
- Burns makes it 4-0 (75min)
FT Pompey 0 Ipswich 4
‘We’ve won the ball’ is the chant from the Fratton End followed inevitably by ‘we’ve lost the ball!’
Two mins’ stoppage time
Game ebbing away but Pompey fans still making themselves heard despite what they’re watching.
Romeo cross behind for a corner
Celina on for Aluko
Ole football as the visitors ping it about and continue to control the game.
Hackett to Hirst and the striker finds space but his shot is turned around the post by Walton
It’s 4-0 as Donacien crosses and Burns is all on his own this time to apply the finish. Cue mass exodus and chants of ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’.
Burns runs at Ogilvie and gets his shot off but Bazunu holds this one.