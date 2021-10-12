FT Portsmouth 0 Sutton United 2 RECAP on costly night for Blues as they're left on brink of Trophy exit
Welcome to Fratton Park for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Sutton United.
Danny Cowley’s men go in search of their first win in this season’s compeition against the Londoners (7.45pm).
The clash with Matt Gray’s side will be the first time Pompey have met the Us in competitive action.
The game will give the Blues a chance to pick up back-to-back wins, after their 4-0 thrashing of League One leaders Sunderland before the international break.
And it will also present Cowley with the opportunity to shuffle his pack and give some much-needed minutes to fringe players and perhaps a youngster or two.
We will be building up to kick-off with the team news at 6.45pm with reaction, talking points and video from PO4.
Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as we bring you the action and then reaction from portsmouth.co.uk after the game.
LIVE Portsmouth 0 Sutton United 2 FT
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 21:41
- Olaofe opens scoring (55)
- Pompey down to 10 men as Harrison goes off with all three subs used
- John gets a second for Sutton (77)
Full-time: Pompey 0 Sutton United 2
Ole chants from the 198 Sutton fans as their side see the game out on top.
Four minutes’ stoppage time
Hackett’s cross-shot flies across goal and past the far post.
Bennett given the freedom of the penalty area to get his shot off but bends his effort past the post.
Jacobs booked for a foul on Korboa
Eastman booked for a foul on Thompson
Pompey won’t be officially out of the trophy but after two defeats will be very fortunate to get through
Romeo trying to respond down the right but his cross is blocked