FT Portsmouth 0 Sutton United 2 RECAP on costly night for Blues as they're left on brink of Trophy exit

Pompey v Sutton United

Danny Cowley’s men go in search of their first win in this season’s compeition against the Londoners (7.45pm).

The clash with Matt Gray’s side will be the first time Pompey have met the Us in competitive action.

The game will give the Blues a chance to pick up back-to-back wins, after their 4-0 thrashing of League One leaders Sunderland before the international break.

And it will also present Cowley with the opportunity to shuffle his pack and give some much-needed minutes to fringe players and perhaps a youngster or two.

We will be building up to kick-off with the team news at 6.45pm with reaction, talking points and video from PO4.

Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as we bring you the action and then reaction from portsmouth.co.uk after the game.

