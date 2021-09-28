Danny Cowley was fuming at his side's display in the 2-1 defeat at Burton. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The Brewers thoroughly deserved their 2-1 triumph over a poor Pompey side which failed to impress.

Despite entering tonight’s fixture with successive draws amid encouraging displays, it was a woeful performance for Cowley’s men.

Now without a win in eight games in all competitions, while conceding eight times in four matches, they head towards a daunting fixture with Sunderland on Saturday.

Cowley told The News: ‘It wasn’t good enough, we came up well short this evening and I’m really disappointed with ourselves.

‘We didn’t play with the energy, intensity, the quality that we would expect. Credit to Burton, I thought they played with an aggression and a purpose, pressing us incredibly well.

‘We weren’t able to find the solutions and that’s disappointing because sometimes you have to earn the right and you have to be humble enough to earn the right when you come away from home to grounds like this. That can then be a platform to then play.

‘But we didn’t do that and they were able to press us with real intent.

‘We thought we were making some progress and tonight is a real backward step. I didn’t like some of the bits I saw tonight.

‘I have learnt something about my team tonight. I think I will keep it to myself at this point.

‘I thought our performance lacked energy and intensity, which surprised me.’

Pompey must now pick themselves to face League One leaders Sunderland at the weekend.

Cowley has much to do to lift his flagging side – but insists he will keep on fighting.

He added: ‘I’m a fighter, I always have been, I haven’t come this far to only come this far.

‘We are in a difficult moment, a difficult run, it’s a difficult job, we knew that when we took it.

‘I have always run towards a challenge and the challenge is big – I will continue with the staff to work tirelessly.

‘But we don’t think we have got our rewards for the work we are putting in.’

