Gaffer: Abysmal Portsmouth were very, very lucky to get a draw against Burton

Gaffer for a Day, Jon Glen, aged 23 from Havant, reflects on Pompey’s 2-2 draw with Burton...

What did you make of that?

It was abysmal, we lacked energy, lacked ideas, it was a case of play it down the right, cross it and hope for the best.

It’s tough to be positive about any of that, the tactics were completely wrong and I don’t get the system.

Why do we have a 6ft 5in centre-half at right-back when we have two fit right-backs on the bench?

And why are we hoofing it up to John Marquis, who is not a target man? We paid all that money to play to his strengths, surely?

Who was your man of the match?

Ronan Curtis showed a bit of heart but, let’s face it, was the best of a bad bunch.

He got our first goal at a good time and, when Brandon Haunstrup came off, went left wing-back to attack down that side, which was good.

Nobody deserves to be man of the match, not really, but he’s the only one I would consider.

It was so poor from all of them.

Was a point deserved?

We were very lucky to get a draw, I certainly don’t think I have seen a start that bad at Fratton Park for ages.

The first goal was sloppy, no-one went with the runners, and for the second nobody closed their goalscorer down, even if it did get a deflection.

We should be going 4-4-2 at home, attacking down the flanks and bringing out the best in the players.

Instead we got that.

And the reaction at the final whistle?

I would say 90 per cent of the crowd is now Kenny Jackett out – and I am also moving that way.

I know he has a good record on paper, but results since January have been very poor, likewise the performances, basically ever since Ben Thompson went back to Millwall.

There are some on Twitter unhappy we got an equaliser because they want the manager sacked, although I wouldn’t go that far myself.

I will be there at Wycombe supporting the team, the team comes first, even if the manager needs to go.

Craig MacGillivray 6

Christian Burgess 6

Tom Naylor 6

Paul Downing 5

Brandon Haunstrup 5

Ben Close 6

Ross McCrorie 5

Ryan Williams 6 (Gareth Evans 6)

Brett Pitman 6

Ronan Curtis 7

John Marquis 6