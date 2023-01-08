What’s your opinion on that Pompey performance?

You expect to lose in these types of games, although not being smashed 4-0 and embarrassed. What you want to see organisation, passing the ball nicely and trying to do positive things.

That’s what we did, it was a really good performance. We stifled Spurs’ play, they never had any clear-cut chances, often reliant on corners and long crosses.

The only thing Josh Griffiths had to do was come for crosses – although the bloke next to me was still moaning about him. Not sure what else a goalkeeper can do!

It was a vast improvement from Charlton and games before, a massive difference. We went toe-to-toe with a Premier League club and it took one very good Harry Kane goal to settle it.

What did you make of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

I’ve been past it on the train before and it’s a very impressive stadium, so I’m glad to have finally visited.

Zak Swanson was Dave Hartley's choice of man of the match against Spurs. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It’s an excellent place to watch football, well designed, enormous screens and the PA system was incredible. Most of all, everyone in the Pompey end was in good spirits.

All the noise was coming from us, I couldn’t really hear much from the Spurs end, despite the huge wall of supporters at the other end of the pitch with that stand behind the goal.

I don’t know whether they were quiet because of expectations of beating us, so it didn’t require their encouragement. We’ve had that at Fratton Park with our fans before.

Who stood out for you?

Zak Swanson sounds like he was most people’s man of the match. There was no stand-out moment, no goal or free-kick, but he kept Heung-min Son quiet superbly.

Son was in his pocket for most of the game, nothing fazed Swanson. Even against Charlton, when we were all over the place, he stood out as a calm presence.

It’s going to be interesting when Joe Rafferty returns from injury because Swanson is a nailed-down place – if not this season, then definitely next.

I was also impressed with Joe Morrell, buzzing around like a Michael Doyle character. At one point he had a pop at Harry Kane, going right to his face, after preventing a quick free-kick.

What are your thoughts on the manager hunt?

For Danny Cowley it had become untenable towards the end. Against Charlton when he made three substitutions at half-time it looked desperate, a last chance.

I was sad to see him leave, he did so much for the community, but it’s about football. Thankfully the Eisners took the decision, which proves to the fans they do want to challenge for promotion.

It was the right time. There were two cup games to get the players motivated and back pushing for the play-offs, bringing that competitiveness back.

You could speak about the different managerial options all day long, but it’s about a style and what the club is trying to achieve.

As ever, it’s not all about spending millions on a striker, it’s about finding the right players to fit into a system, smart recruitment. All Plymouth’s signings in the summer were free transfers.

Josh Griffiths – 7

Michael Morrison – 7

Sean Raggett – 7

Connor Ogilvie – 7

Zak Swanson – 9

Denver Hume – 7

Joe Morrell – 8

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 7

Reeco Hackett – 7

Owen Dale – 7