Abu Kamara was the Gaffer For A Day's choice as Pompey man of the match against Stevenage. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What did you make of that?

It wasn’t a boring 0-0, both sides had chances and I don’t believe our style of play is defensive and boring, we produce good build-up play.

Yet it was frustrating, with Stevenage making it a physical game, including the man handling Colby Bishop, with the referee letting a lot go. They bullied us a bit.

They were also dangerous from long throws and will feel unfortunate not to have scored themselves.

We’ve clearly got a very solid defence, which is a good foundation to build on, but I’d just like us to take more shots and attack a bit more.

With Pompey closing in on Tino Anjorin, what would you make of that signing?

We are crying out for an attacking player like that, particularly one with Championship experience.

Although I’d rather sign a natural winger who can take people on and shoot, while I’m unsure whether Anjorin and Alex Robertson are similar profiles of players.

I’ve been quite impressed with Robertson, he has that shot in his locker and I prefer him to Gavin Whyte in that CAM role, although he did lose the ball a couple of times against Stevenage.

But Anjorin would represent a bit of a coup and we definitely need something more to turn these draws into wins, even if still early in the season.

So what do you make of a club record 16 league games without defeat?

Bearing in mind we’ve drawn 10 of them, I would have taken a few more losses if it meant winning more.

We are hard to beat, Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy are really solid, backed up by Will Norris, who made one really good save in the first half.

But we draw so many games that it looks like we’ll be in mid-table knocking on the play-off door once more.

I’d prefer more attacking football, picking up some good wins on the way and the occasional defeat. We can’t draw 0-0 every week.

Who was your man of the match?

Abu Kamara was our most dangerous player in the first half and got in behind on a couple of occasions, even having our best chance.

When Joe Rafferty was sent off early in the second half, he then had to cover, playing as a right wing-back and didn’t stop working hard down that flank.

I’ve been really encouraged by him so far and his versatility can be important as he’s able to play across the attacking three.

Kamara looks a good signing, although still needs to do a bit more.

Will Norris – 7

Joe Rafferty – 6

Regan Poole – 6

Conor Shaughnessy – 7

Connor Ogilvie – 6

Marlon Pack – 6

Joe Morrell – 6

Gavin Whyte – 5

Abu Kamara – 7

Colby Bishop – 6