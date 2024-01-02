Josh Sweetman chose Abu Kamara as his Pompey man of the match against Stevenage. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What did you make of Pompey’s performance?

It was a game of two halves. We were brilliant at times in the first, pressuring Stevenage into mistakes, while in the second we defended very well.

Marlon Pack was lucky to stay on the pitch, while I’ve seen Stevenage’s penalty claim a few times and while Conor Shaughnessy’s hand is down, it clearly hit him.

However, we stood up to the test and last season would easily have conceded after being 2-1 up. We desperately needed that sort of display.

Hopefully we’re now over that blip. We had a run of games we were expected to win - and didn’t. But it’s also important to beat teams in and around you like Stevenage.

What about Colby Bishop’s goal celebration?

I have no issue with it, although the important thing to remember is that a few people on social media are not reflective of the whole fan base. I’d say 95 per cent of Pompey fans want Colby starting every game.

Nobody else on our team would have scored that goal against Stevenage, it was an outstanding finish, and I don’t understand the criticism which has come his way.

He scored 24 goals last season, 13 this year, and has been our best striker for ages. We are very lucky to have him. If we don’t go up, he won’t be here next season.

The issue is Kusini Yengi had a very good game against Bolton, although a first-half stinker against Shrewsbury the following match, the ball was bouncing off him. He still has a lot to learn. I'd actually like to see both start up front together in a 3-5-2.

How do you assess Nathan Thompson's challenge?

Firstly, I have an apology to make to those people who sit around me at the back of the Fratton End.

My first impression was it was a foot high yellow card and, at the time, said to those near me that I wasn’t sure it warranted a red card.

You see it again and it’s utterly disgraceful. Thompson appears to even look at Christian Saydee before going for the ball. I couldn’t have been more wrong in the moment.

We all know what sort of player Thompson is, he’s going to challenge for those sorts of balls, but I would be disappointed if the FA didn’t look at that incident.

Which players impressed you?

I thought Abu Kamara was absolutely fantastic, we’re such a different team with him on the right, even if he did miss three great chances.

However, Shaughnessy shades it as man of the match. He was absolutely outstanding against the physical test Stevenage posed, especially in the second half.

When both of those players signed, most thought they would be part-time performers rather than the automatic first-team picks they have become. I thought we’d only see Kamara for the last 10 minutes of matches!

Regan Poole would have probably won all the Player of the Year trophies had he remained fit, but Shaughnessy is definitely my pick now.

It’s his consistency levels and, despite being predominantly right footed, he seems so natural on the left, even driving forwards with the ball against Bristol Rovers.

Will Norris - 7

Joe Rafferty - 7

Sean Raggett - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 9

Jack Sparkes - 7

Marlon Pack - 8

Joe Morrell - 8

Alex Robertson - 7

Abu Kamara - 8

Colby Bishop - 8