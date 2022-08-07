Michael Morrison was the choice of Simon Brooks, the Gaffer for a Day, as Pompey's man of the match against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What’s your opinion of that?

We should be putting teams like Lincoln to bed by half-time, especially if we want to go up.

It was so frustrating, we need a bit of pace into the team, although I expect Tom Lowery and Owen Dale to come in and make a big impact.

Michael Jacobs shouldn’t be on the left wing, I would prefer him behind the striker, Reeco was poor, while we went backwards when Ronan Curtis came on.

Dane Scarlett should start in front of Hackett, but he’s more of an attacker and probably wouldn’t want to play out wide.

What did you make of the new-look Fratton Park with the North and South Stands now open?

The stadium looked fantastic. I’m 100 per cent pro-Eisner, you won’t get any other League One chairman spending that amount of money on the ground.

I used to sit in the South Stand’s family section and could never see games probably – and it would have been worse for my son. It wasn’t enjoyable and eventually we moved to the Fratton End.

The owners have spent money on the ground and are handing three-year contracts to young talent like Tom Lowery. It’s what needed doing.

Although a friend of mine in the North Stand says that while the kiosks look great over there, they couldn’t move at half-time.

Who was your man of the match?

Michael Morrison won every header in the box, was solid at the back, wanted it more than everyone else and you could hear him trying to lead things.

He’s also great on the ball and able to ping one, which really impressed me as the game went on.

I know when he signed some thought he was past it and didn’t have enough pace, but Morrison would definitely be in my starting XI.

Alongside him, I think Sean Raggett’s struggling a bit at the moment, especially without Gavin Bazunu sweeping up behind him to get him out of trouble.

You mentioned Bazunu, how do you think Josh Griffiths is getting on?

I’ve not been impressed and would like Josh Oluwayemu in goal instead. From what I’ve heard, he’s very good.

Griffiths has not been up to the job so far, he hasn’t got the confidence. I know it’s only two games and he needs time to gel, but he does concern me.

He didn’t have a good game at Sheffield Wednesday – and neither against Lincoln. His goal kicks go straight down the middle to no-one, there’s no confidence on the ball.

West Brom rate Griffiths highly, so he has obviously done something right there, but his kicking and distribution need to be better.

