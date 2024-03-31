Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What did you make of the performance?

It started off quite shaky and the defence looked a bit leaky after 15 minutes, but then we got more settled.

After the opening 30 minutes, we didn’t give Wycombe much of the game and then coasted to victory.

Certainly Wycombe didn’t really look like much of a threat in the second half, they didn’t offer much and it was a well-deserved win.

Gaffer For A Day, James Raftery, chose Abu Kamara as Pompey's man of the match at Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

I was just grateful we were a couple of goals clear by the end, so it wasn’t even close.

Getting excited yet?

Mathematically eight points are now needed from six games, but I reckon five points will do it given how many top teams around us we’re playing in the run-in.

This feels more like a Paul Cook season than the Kenny Jackett ones. We can beat any team, there’s no need to be afraid of going anywhere.

We haven't lost against the top teams this season and just need to maintain our form over the next six games.

There are enough leaders in the squad to keep our heads and get it finished.

Who stood out for you?

It’s tough not to give it to Colby Bishop after scoring twice, but I’m choosing Abu Kamara for his involvement in all three goals.

He caused Wycombe a lot of problems, beating the full-back Luke Leahy a lot. Freddie Potts even took him out at one point with an awful tackle.

Kamara has been great this season, it’s a real shame he’s not going to be here next year when he returns to Norwich. He’s definitely in contention for our player of the year.

Nearly time to choose your player of the year. Any thoughts?

Marlon Park has been great, as has Conor Shaughnessy. Kamara is up there, Kusini Yengi has the quality but not played enough games, Alex Robertson would have been in the running if he hadn’t been injured.

However, any success this season is down to the strength of the whole team rather than any stand-out.

It has been a team effort, people stepping up when they are needed and rising to the challenge. Sorry if that’s a bit of a cop out!

Will Norris - 8

Zak Swanson - 8

Sean Raggett - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Connor Ogilvie - 8

Marlon Pack - 7

Owen Moxon - 7

Christian Saydee - 8

Abu Kamara - 9

Paddy Lane - 8