Danny Cowley congratulates Aiden O'Brien following the 4-0 win over Accrington. Gaffer For A Day, Chris Lowman, picked O'Brien as his man of the match. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

So sum up that game in a few sentences, Chris!

I feared the worst when Marcus Harness was sent off – and it was a definite red card. Although Harry Pell’s on Louis Thompson was a similar tackle and he only got a yellow.

Normally it’s harder with 10 men, but Pompey used it to their advantage and pressed a lot better.

In fact, I’d say we were better for having Harness dismissed, the players took it upon themselves and put in a terrific performance.

Certainly I wasn’t expecting us to win 4-0. Our first-half display was better than the second, but we deserved the win.

Which players stood out for you?

We need to keep hold of Aiden O’Brien for next season and sign George Hirst permanently, they were our best players against Accrington.

O’Brien didn’t score, but he’s found the net for us three times so far and been one of our best players this season already.

He’s consistently good, runs around all game and his passing is really good. I’m not surprised that the Fratton End were singing ‘Sign him up’.

Our fourth goal was the best of the game, I thought O’Brien was going to run it out of play in the corner, yet instead went past the two players to set up Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Ah yes, Tunnicliffe. What did you make of his third start since injury?

I've always liked him, he had a good start to his Pompey career before he had those injury problems which kept him out for a few months.

You can see he is coming back to the player we saw in August and Saturday was another impressive performance from him.

I think Tunniclffe and Louis Thompson works better as a midfield partnership than it does when Joe Morrell is in there.

Don’t get me wrong, Morrell is good, but, as a pair, Tunnicliffe and Thompson are quicker to the ball and physically stronger.

I definitely wouldn’t change that double act against Crewe, so would keep Morrell on the bench.

Where can you see this season going?

If we keep producing performances like Saturday then I believe we can make the play-offs.

We have two games in hand on Ipswich and also play them next weekend, while Sunderland have been on a downward spiral since getting rid of Lee Johnson.

I have tried to be an optimistic fan, although this season has tested that. I still have hope for what we can achieve, especially having won five of our last six.

Danny Cowley has talked about how tight knit this small group is and I also believe we have the quality of players to get us in the play-offs.

Gavin Bazunu – 9

Hayden Carter – 8

Sean Raggett – 8

Clark Robertson – 8

Mahlon Romeo – 8

Connor Ogilvie – 7

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 9

Louis Thompson – 8

Marcus Harness – 5

Aiden O’Brien – 10

George Hirst – 10

