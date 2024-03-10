Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How do you think the game went?

On any other day, considering the way we played, we would have won 2-3 against 10-men.

The first half was sub-par, in the second half, though, following the introduction of Christian Saydee and Kusini Yengi, we were camped in the Blackpool half for the last 10 minutes.

If someone had said to me before the match that we’d get a point at Blackpool, I would have taken it. We’ve not won there for the last three outings.

Gaffer For A Day Tony Brooks chose Conor Shaughnessy as his man of the match against Blackpool. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

We should have finished it off, but it was one of those days. We tried, huffed and puffed, and hit the post three times, including a super save from their goalkeeper from Abu Kamara for the first one of those.

Who impressed you?

Conor Shaughnessy was as solid as usual, he tried to create something as well, and is my man of the match.

He and Sean Raggett have that understanding, they’ve built a great partnership together. As soon as Jordan Rhodes was sent off, it was a quiet afternoon for them.

Shaughnessy is a great player, a really good signing for the club, who has made himself a fans’ favourite. On Saturday he was commanding and tried everything to create stuff.

There are quite a few contenders for man of the match at the moment. For me it’s between Shaughnessy, Colby Bishop for his goals, and Kamara has grown into the potential we know he’s got.

What do you make of the injuries?

If we are going to go up this year, we’re going to do it the hard way.

With Burton on Tuesday, if Jack Sparkes is out I would throw Zak Swanson in there on the left for 60 minutes and rest Bishop to play Yengi.

If Callum Lang is out, I’d play Saydee there and reinstate Owen Moxon in place of Myles Peart-Harris.

Losing Connor Ogilvie is a great loss, we look so much stronger with him at left-back. If we could combine his defensive power and Sparkes’ attacking power that would be the perfect left-back for the club.

So how do you see it?

The big test will be against Peterborough next Saturday, I would take a point.

Win our home games because Fratton Park is back to the fortress again - and sneak points away from home.

It’s in our hands, I have the utmost confidence, we’ve led League One this long. The games in hand Bolton have had they've either lost or drawn. It’s our destiny.

Mousinho has a great squad this year, the team spirit is there, you can see it.

Will Norris - 6

Joe Rafferty - 7

Sean Raggett - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Jack Sparkes - 6

Marlon Pack - 6

Myles Peart-Harris - 5 (Owen Moxon - 7)

Paddy Lane - 6

Callum Lang - 6

Abu Kamara - 6