Wait a minute, you flew in from Malta for this?

Not exactly, I was coming across anyway for a charity golf event at Goodwood on Friday, representing a Pompey team against Southampton, Brighton and Bournemouth.

Apparently each side has a former legend, so we’ve got either David James or Jamie O’Hara, with Charlie Daniels at Bournemouth and definitely not with us!

I had timed it to see the Charlton game, which has since been moved to the Monday, so I’ve now extended my stay so I can still take it in.

I often come over from Malta for Pompey matches, I’ve been at Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Port Vale so far this season. I have to book 2-3 months in advance, so fixture changes can affect my plans.

Anyhow, as I was already over here, I decided at the last minute to watch us play Southampton in the Hampshire Senior Cup. I had to, didn’t I.

What are your thoughts on Pompey’s performance?

Reeco Hackett, Gary Guinness' choice as man of the match, pictured finishing his second - and Pompey's fourth - in Tuesday night's 5-2 win. Picture: Barry Zee

At 4-0 up – and with them down to 10 men after 48 minutes – I thought ‘Here we go’ and was expecting more goals, but it didn’t quite happen that way.

There was a lack of concentration in midfield and Southampton were knocking on the door a bit at 4-2, such is the Pompey roller coaster.

Even then it could have been six or seven to us, but fair play to them for pulling two back and keeping on going. It’s always hard against 10 men.

Once we scored the first few, I was thinking ‘It’s going to be a nice night’. And it definitely was!

What did you make of the atmosphere?

It was the first time I’ve been in the Fratton End, normally I’m in the South Stand, and, from that view, she looked beautiful on Tuesday night.

There were families with kids all around me too, which added to the atmosphere, which was really buzzing, although Southampton had just 285 and we only heard them when they scored.

We’re passionate fans, whether it’s darts or beach volleyball, you want to beat Southampton, you want those bragging rights when going to work the next day if working with their fans.

It’s not often we play against each other and it may have been a nothing game for Southampton, but it was massive to us.

You can only beat what’s in front of you – and we beat Southampton.

Who was your man of the match?

Reeco Hackett was excellent and had the chances for a hat-trick. I like his desire to run and he found himself the freedom to hurt Southampton.

What I have seen with him, however, is that it takes 10-15 minutes to grow into the game. So it can take time when he comes off the bench and is expected to be an impact sub.

I do like him, but don’t know whether he can find a way to start for the first-team at present. It’s no longer a case of who do you take out at present because the squad is so strong.

There’s Owen Dale, Josh Koromo, while Ronan Curtis has responded well to the competition, so, for now, I continue to see Reeco as a substitute.

Josh Oluwayemi – 6

Zak Swanson – 7

Josh Dockerill – 6

Kieron Freeman – 7

Denver Hume – 7

Adam Payce – 6

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 7

Jay Mingi – 7

Michael Jacobs – 7

Reeco Hackett – 8