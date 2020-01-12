Gaffer for a Day, Spencer Green, aged 46 from Gosport, analyses Pompey’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon...

What are your thoughts on the match?

Gaffer for a Day Spencer Green insists he was glad Sean Raggett proved him wrong with an impressive display against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

It was a good performance and you can take positives out of it, particularly the first half.

We should have been 2-0 up at the very least at the break considering the amount of chances we had.

I don’t know what happened in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, perhaps we were still in the dressing room, but I was glad to see the manager make positive substitutions a lot earlier than he normally does.

Still, we went on to win a good game, even if it should have been put to bed long before that.

Who was your man of the match?

For me, it was Steve Seddon, although there were a few I could have chosen such as Sean Raggett, Ronan Curtis and Ellis Harrison in a really good team performance, especially the first half.

Seddon linked up well with Curtis down left and it was brilliant to watch, he has been the shrewdest acquisition in January so far and one I would like to keep, if possible.

It’s the first time I’ve seen him in the flesh and he looks a very accomplished full-back, there is clearly more to come from him.

Raggett was my second choice as man of the match.

The same Raggett you wanted dropped from the team?

I’m glad to have been proven wrong, but one good game does not make a good player!

To me he still looks like he has a ricket in him, but to be fair on this occasion didn’t do anything wrong, he was solid, good in the air, broke up attacks and his distribution was superb.

It was the best I have seen him play for Pompey, although I don’t go to many away matches.

And it was great to see Jack Whatmough warming up and on the bench, we’ve missed him.

What did you make of Cameron McGeehan’s debut?

I thought he did well, even if he did look very rusty having not played for a while.

You could see he possesses the vision, but was off the pace, which you’d expect considering the circumstances of him coming here.

He has a bit of grit, skill, creativity, and something about him. McGeehan has shown in the past he is very good at this level and we need more like him.

Ben Close is a good player, but there was no competition in there, the manager needed choices.

Alex Bass 6

James Bolton 6

Christian Burgess 7

Sean Raggett 8

Steve Seddon 8

Tom Naylor 7

Cameron McGeehan 7

Marcus Harness 8

Andy Cannon 7

Ronan Curtis 8

Ellis Harrison 8