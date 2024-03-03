Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What are your thoughts on that win?

We weren’t at the races for that one, but still managed to get three points, which is the most important thing.

As most teams do, Oxford treated it as their Wembley and looked a better side than their league position suggests. Will Norris kept us in the game with a couple of saves.

It was a tight game and Oxford probably feel aggrieved about not getting a point. A draw would have been a fair result, but that’s the sign of champions or a club going up.

Joe Rafferty was the man of the match choice of Giles Babbs, the Gaffer For A Day. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Who stood out for you?

It’s hard to pick one. Conor Shaughnessy didn't put a foot wrong, Marlon Pack is consistently very good and Christian Saydee came on for the winner but isn’t my cup of tea.

So I’m going for Joe Rafferty. He’s a leader on the pitch, is solid, everything he did was forward-thinking and involved making the right decision. Just outstanding.

Rafferty really is Mr Consistent, he’s a proper pro and as strong as an ox. Id you took Pack out of the team he could be Pompey’s captain.

He and Zak Swanson are completely different players at right-back, but I would choose Rafferty every single day. Swanson is better going forward, yet needs to develop.

What do you mean Saydee isn’t your ‘cup of tea’?

He’s a bit of a headless chicken and I don’t know whether he is being played in his best position. I assume he would rather be up front than the number 10 role.

Do you know what, when Ricardo Fuller scored his first goal for us against Crystal Palace (September 2004), I said to people around me in North Upper that he wouldn’t get another that season - and promised to eat a £10 note if I was wrong. I never had to.

When Saydee came on against Oxford, I thought it was completely the wrong sub, so I told those same people near me that I'd eat a £10 note if he scored that game. And I did!

It wasn’t easy now they are plastic, but I chewed it and swallowed it. It’s the best £10 I ever spent. And hats off to Saydee, fantastic.

You gave Myles Peart-Harris a very low mark.

Yes, he isn’t a number six, as everyone saw today. He wasn’t comfortable in the role and his wayward pass led to the penalty.

Admittedly, Sean Raggett didn’t have to put that challenge in, he should have stayed on his feet, the ball was going away from goal - but Peart-Harris created that situation.

A few times he didn't really use the ball as he should have done in that position, yet, with the ball at his feet going forward, looked fine, especially at the end of the first-half.

I would say he’s a victim of circumstance rather than being bad. It's not his right position.

Will Norris - 8

Joe Rafferty - 9

Sean Raggett - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Connor Ogilvie - 7

Marlon Pack - 8

Myles Peart-Harris - 4

Abu Kamara - 6

Callum Lang - 6

Paddy Lane - 6