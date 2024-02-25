Gaffer For A Day Jim Bonner chose Marlon Pack as his Pompey man of the match against Charlton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

A great Pompey travelling support of 3,155. Enjoy that?

Charlton is the best away day in League One. It’s a short-ish journey, has a really good away end, and there are some good pubs along the way. We stopped off at London Bridge for a few pints.

Although the best away game this season has to be Reading so far, that was a fantastic day for those of us there.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chatting to fans on the train back, people were generally satisfied with a point. It was a bit different to Cheltenham last month with everybody thinking ‘That’s it, we’ve blown it’ following a defeat.

Gaffer For A Day Jim Bonner chose Marlon Pack as his Pompey man of the match against Charlton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The supporters are so desperate for promotion - and this is the best chance we’ve ever had.

What did you think of the Blues’ display?

We have dropped too many points to these poor teams. If we had won that then the gap between us and the chasing pack would have been stretched even further.

In context of the game itself, that was two points dropped - but in the context of the entire season and other results, that could be a good point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We didn’t play well, but neither did Charlton, although we did shade a poor game. Realistically we won’t play well in all our remaining 11 matches this season.

As long as we turn it on when we need to, such as Derby at home, that’s all that matters.

How do you assess the League One table?

I'm a bit of a statto and a geek and, from looking at all fixtures, we have the toughest run-in of any of the teams vying for promotion.

Having said that, we haven’t lost to a really good side this season. The teams challenging aren’t that good either, Bolton were hammered on Saturday and I’ve never been convinced by Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had believed 93 points could get us promoted, but, bearing in mind those two both lost this weekend, it’s likely to be 91 points now. So six wins out of 11 gets us over the line.

There are all these twists and turns to come, we’re going to lose a game we don’t expect, which could be Shrewsbury, but I have every faith we can beat Derby at home.

Who was your man of the match?

On an afternoon when no-one really stood out, Marlon Pack just shades it ahead of Owen Moxon.

He showed that calmness on the ball when we needed that quality in what was a poor team performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Moxon, he’s growing into the side in general and I expect him to establish himself as an important player by the end of the season, provided he’s not banned. He’s on eight bookings!

Pack has to be among the 4-5 candidates to be Player of the Season. Conor Shaughnessy, Abu Kamara and Paddy Lane must be in the conversation as well, as would Colby Bishop should he score 20-plus goals again.

If I had to pick anyone now it would Shaughnessy, but it’s very, very close at the moment

Will Norris - 6

Joe Rafferty - 7

Sean Raggett - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Connor Ogilvie - 7

Marlon Pack - 7

Owen Moxon - 7

Abu Kamara - 5

Callum Lang - 5

Paddy Lane - 5