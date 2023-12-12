Gaffer For A Day Tasha Gullick named Kusini Yengi as her man of the match against Bolton. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportImages

So, did you enjoy your Monday evening?

That was possibly the best performance I've seen at home this season, especially the second half.

In the first half both sides had chances, but we were ridiculously good after the break, really dominant. We commanded the midfield really well and Bolton didn’t have much of a sniff.

We deserved the win and, for once, I wasn’t too nervous! Normally I’m on the edge of my seat and extremely worried, but thankfully didn’t feel that on Monday.

Even when Abu Kamara came off injured, after looking really good, Gavin Whyte played just as well. We were so comfortable.

Who stood out for you?

Kusini Yengi has to be man of the match, he looked so good. I don’t know how he didn’t become more frustrated with the referee over the amount of times he was fouled.

Colby Bishop is a huge loss, but actually perhaps the game suited Yengi more coming up against Ricardo Santos. Yengi is more agile, mobile and quicker.

Certainly that was not what Santos was expecting to face. It was a great battle between the pair, even though Yengi was constantly fouled.

I also liked Whyte when he came on. He was really sharp and pleasantly surprised me, assisting Yengi’s goal.

What transfer business would you like Pompey to do in January?

Well we definitely need a centre-back, but you feel bad saying that considering how good Sean Raggett has been for us lately.

Even if someone arrived as a back-up, that would be really harsh on Raggett. Luckily I’m not the manager.

Possibly we still need a winger, it depends what we do with Josh Martin. Whyte looked good against Bolton, while Anthony Scully is on his way back, so there’s already strength there.

With Yengi potentially off to the Asian Cup in January, we need another striker, but they would have to be second choice behind Bishop. So does a parent club want that?

Anyhow, I would say a centre-back, winger and striker in January, please.

Promotion this year then?

Yes, this is it! I am the optimist, my dad is the pessimist - but even he’s started to come round to believing!

It feels different this season, we are more resilient, more balanced, there’s more depth. Ben Stevenson couldn’t even get into the squad against Bolton and has looked really assured when I’ve seen him.

I don’t look at Facebook, it’s too negative, but Twitter seems to have far more positivity over our promotion chances. After Blackpool there was the odd moaner, but mostly saw it as a blip.

We can do it - although it will have to be automatic promotion. We never do well in the play-offs.

Will Norris - 8

Joe Rafferty - 8

Sean Raggett - 9

Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Jack Sparkes - 9

Marlon Pack - 9

Joe Morrell - 8

Alex Robertson - 8

Paddy Lane - 8

Kusini Yengi - 9