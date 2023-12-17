Gaffer For A Day Andy Matthews, aged 55 from Nantwich, Cheshire, delivers his verdict on Pompey's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury...

Gaffer For A Day, Andy Matthews, chose Marlon Pack as his man of the match against Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What are your thoughts on Pompey’s display?

I’m now looking around those teams in the play-offs and thinking there’s a gap between us and the rest. Not just points, but the quality of our team.

We were slow to start at Shrewsbury and built into the game. It was pressure, we built and built and built - then picked it up in the second half.

Shrewsbury never really threatened, they didn’t look like scoring, while breaking the deadlock just before half-time was perfect timing.

We have a really good team unit which we've not had for a while and it was total control. Our back four had nothing to do and they all look comfortable on the ball to build from the back.

Who was your man of the match?

Marlon Pack looks like he's really found his place now. It’s his discipline, he knows where he is, not running around like a headless chicken.

He looks a division above, a few of them do, and is a born leader. The team looks up to him, it must be great for someone like Alex Robertson to have someone like that alongside him.

Joe Morrell also needs Marlon by his side, just to rein him in every now and then. Good luck with that!

What did you make of the decision to play Kusini Yengi ahead of fit-again Colby Bishop?

It was definitely the right one, that’s what managers do, I would have done exactly the same following the Bolton game.

I thought Yengi did okay at Shrewsbury, he held the ball up and was a good presence, although it didn’t quite come off for him. He’s not going to produce that Bolton display every week!

I would imagine he starts against AFC Wimbledon in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday night and then Bishop comes in for him against Fleetwood.

Come the Asian Cup in January and the possibility of losing Yengi and Robertson, I think we’ll cope. We won’t struggle that much considering the quality and size of the squad.

What about that reception for Matt Taylor after the final whistle?

Until Friday I didn't realise it was actually our Matt Taylor! Of all the players, I didn't see that one coming in terms of going into management.

That was a very nice touch from the fans at the end of the game, I remember seeing a few of his screamers up and down the country. I was at Sunderland!

A lot of kids there on Saturday probably never saw him play, it was a while ago now, but he was fantastic for us, always a cracking team player.

Will Norris - 7

Joe Rafferty - 7

Sean Raggett - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Jack Sparkes - 7

Marlon Pack - 9

Joe Morrell - 8

Alex Robertson - 7

Abu Kamara - 8

Kusini Yengi - 7