Gaffer For A Day Freddie Stokes has chosen Colby Bishop as his man of the match against Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

How do you assess Pompey’s performance?

The atmosphere was a bit flat, some of the players’ performances were very, very casual and it’s frustrating that we kept passing the ball very slowly along the back.

Shrewsbury were very, very poor, we didn’t seem up for it and we should be beating teams like that. We were too slow.

But it’s good we managed to score three goals to get the win and are now three points away from promotion.

When do you think promotion will be achieved?

Bolton will be a difficult game, I hope we can get away with a win, but I’ll be all right with a draw.

Then we have Barnsley, who we should beat at Fratton Park, but I don’t want that to be the promotion game. It’s a school night, so I wouldn’t be able to go!

I attend Ark Charter Academy, Southsea, and am a season ticket holder in North Upper, but that’s one match I won’t be attending.

Hopefully it’s Wigan, we should beat them with their problems this season - and it would be good to get onto the pitch, I’ve never been on it before!

Who was your man of the match?

Colby Bishop played well, got behind the defenders, made good runs, and worked hard, fully deserving his two goals.

He had a good start to the season, then out of form around the Christmas period and a bit after that.

Now he's back to his normal self and his confidence has improved, which was shown against Shrewsbury.

Who gets your player of the season vote?

I could give it to so many players, but my choice is Sean Raggett. I’ve always liked him, me and my dad think he’s great.

He was dropped at the start of the season for Regan Poole, then dropped again for Tom McIntyre, but he has continually stepped up and showed what he’s capable of.

Raggett’s really, really good in the air, strong, tough, and will always go for a header, even if he’s on the floor. He’s a great player.

Will Norris - 7

Zak Swanson - 6

Sean Raggett - 8

Conor Shaughnessy - 6

Connor Ogilvie - 5

Marlon Pack - 7

Owen Moxon - 7

Abu Kamara - 6

Colby Bishop - 8

Paddy Lane - 6