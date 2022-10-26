Colby Bishop was Gaffer For A Day Jeff Harris' choice for Pompey man of the match against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

How do you regard that performance?

It was below the standards Pompey set early in the season, very bitty and gritty, we are bang out of form at the moment.

There’s no fluidity with our passing and play and it took the sending off to change the game and give us the foothold and dominance we required.

Even then there was a dubious handball which led to the goal, but we’ll take that. In fairness, it was a better second half, we seem to be a second-half team.

Although Oxford were reduced to 10 men, it wasn’t as easy as some fans thought it would be, sometimes it can be harder.

What do you make of the injury situation?

Injuries have impacted, but I don’t think you can use that as an excuse.

Danny Cowley still has another nine players out there who play regularly together, while let’s not forget Jay Mingi and Ryan Tunnicliffe has been the midfield for the majority of the cup games.

We have injuries, so you must find a different way of playing. Don’t go through the middle as much, use the wings more often, pick a formation and tactics which suit players you’ve got.

You need to adapt, even if it means going to a 4-2-3-1. You have to find an answer.

Anyone stand out for you?

It’s hard to pick a man of the match, although I’d have to go with Colby Bishop purely because he scored the goal.

I suppose Clark Robertson was solid at the back, but I don’t think anyone stood out, it was one of those performances.

Actually, if we’ve got a centre-half taking set-pieces then we’ve got bigger problems. I would rather have him in the box than taking them.

We were waxing lyrical about Ryan Tunnicliffe from corners at one point last season, now he’s nowhere near them.

What do you make of Pompey’s promotion chances at this stage?

We’re still in the top six and there is a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season.

We should still be aiming for automatic problem. We may now be 12 points off Plymouth in top spot, but have two games in hand.

The minute you start settling for second best is a concern, you should never settle for second best, otherwise you’ll find yourselves around the play-offs.

Until it is mathematically possible, we must aim for the automatics. I believe this team can do it, although it does depend on the January transfer window.

Oh for a utility player who is a forward-thinking midfielder, like Connor Ogilvie in attack!

Josh Griffiths – 6

Zak Swanson – 7

Sean Raggett – 6 (Michael Morrison – 6)

Clark Robertson – 6

Connor Ogilvie – 7

Reeco Hackett – 6

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 6

Jay Mingi – 6

Ronan Curtis – 5

Dane Scarlett – 6

