Gaffer For A Day, Chris Moat, nominated Regan Poole as his man of the match against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

How do you assess that?

On an historic day, Pompey didn’t cave into pressure and used confidence and momentum to control the game and get a deserved win.

Granted, the last 10 minutes were a bit iffy, with the opposition always going to put balls into the box, and Will Norris made that stoppage-time save. But that was all Lincoln offered.

What I really liked was that, after conceding early, the crowd got behind the team and we replied within minutes, which gave us the platform to dominate the game.

I know Lincoln have a few injuries at the moment, so didn’t have much going forward, but other than their best spell at the end, they weren’t involved.

Who stood out for you?

Regan Poole is definitely an early contender for player of the season and it’s hard not to give him man of the match after scoring against his former club.

He oozes class, has so much leadership, is very comfortable in the air, and whenever the ball is at his feet the crowd feel confident.

That’s something we’ve missed from defence since Matt Clarke was playing here and full credit to him for coming into a new team, with a new goalkeeper and new centre-half partner, and adjusting so well.

Alex Robertson also really impressed me, he opens up the game and once he scores that first goal then I’m sure many more will come.

Did you see Jimmy Dickinson’s statue?

I went there before the game to have a little look and it’s perfect. It’s so important to have him there, hats off to everyone.

Judging by everyone’s reactions, they were over the moon with it, while it has clearly been done to such high standards to represent him.

It has been odd not to see any negative comments on social media about it, which shows what a good job has been done.

What do you think about Pompey this season?

It feels different, this Pompey team has backbone, we seem to have an identity, the head coach has a plan and is executing it.

We are dominating games, but it’s purposeful possession, not just passing around the back. There’s good squad depth, I’m feeling optimistic.

John Mousinho has had a short time in management, so fair play to him, he’s also getting substitutions correct, they are coming on and impacting games.

We were top of the table and fell away last year, but it’s hard not to get drawn in with the positivity at present.

Will Norris – 8

Joe Rafferty – 8

Regan Poole – 9

Conor Shaughnessy – 8

Jack Sparkes – 6

Marlon Pack – 8

Joe Morrell – 8

Alex Robertson – 9

Paddy Lane – 8

Colby Bishop – 7