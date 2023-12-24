Gaffer For A Day Ian Robinson chose Marlon Pack as his man of the match against Fleetwood. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What are your thoughts on that?

We were pretty comfortable in that first half and, after getting the late penalty, I said to my son at the interval that we’d probably go on and win it three or four nil.

But we came out after the break lacklustre. I know you can’t win them all, a point is a point, but we should really be beating teams like that at home.

Fleetwood came with a game plan and did well to be fair, they sat back, frustrated us, and are buzzing with a point - and so they should be.

However, I was a bit frustrated. I’m not gutted, at the end of the day we are still top of League One. Frustrated is the word to use.

Who stood out for you?

Since he has come back to this football club, Marlon Pack has been like our quarter-back, he runs our games.

He’s everywhere, he’s our main man, he runs the show and is becoming more and more influential each week. Without him we really do struggle.

He doesn’t do anything remarkable, but he’s just there all the time. He knocks it around, gets his tackles in, and his passing ability is superb. Marlon’s a local lad and a brilliant player.

What frustrated you about the team selection?

I love John Mousinho and I love what he’s done, but, against the lesser teams, sometimes he should go two up front and then see what happens.

Every week I mention to my son about not understanding why we don’t start with two strikers, especially for home matches. It really annoys me. We should be beating teams like Fleetwood, so let’s go for it.

We can’t break down the teams that sit back and are happy to play for the draw, so need to be a bit more direct and stop trying to look for the perfect goal. We play excellent football, but sometimes need to be direct.

Christian Saydee is great when he comes on and made a big difference again against Fleetwood, so I would keep him on the bench. However, maybe either start Kusini Yengi or play him with Colby Bishop.

So top at Christmas again.

Yes and this time it feels different. I would be gutted if we don’t do it this season, this is the best I have seen us play for a good number of years

Look at some of our away performances, we’re putting away teams 2-0 or 3-0, we’re keeping clean sheets. We lost to Blackpool and rather than falling away we have since turned it up.

We’ll definitely be up there, in the top-two mix, without a doubt. Mousinho is motivating them, there’s a good vibe at the club. Even when we were top in recent times, it didn't feel like this.

I’m frustrated about Fleetwood, but I’m not worried about Bristol Rovers. You can’t expect to win and win well every week, we'll move onto the next.

Will Norris - 7

Joe Rafferty - 7

Sean Raggett - 6

Conor Shaughnessy - 6

Jack Sparkes - 8

Marlon Pack - 8

Joe Morrell - 6

Alex Robertson - 6

Paddy Lane - 6

Colby Bishop - 6