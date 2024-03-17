Gaffer For A Day Richard Brook chose Kusini Yengi as his Pompey man of the match at Peterborough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

So were Pompey as ‘lucky’ as Darren Ferguson claims?

Ferguson junior is cut from the same close, it’s a bit of sour grapes from an opposition manager who has lost an important game.

Peterborough had the step overs, they knocked it about, but I cannot recall Will Norris making a save in the second half. While in the first, all they did was hit the bar and Harrison Burrows shot wide.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would say 0-0 would have been a fair result, but it’s all about taking your chances.

Gaffer For A Day Richard Brook chose Kusini Yengi as his Pompey man of the match at Peterborough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Ferguson’s old man would have said exactly the same, but where was this goal-scoring machine we were told about? Take your chances, lads!

Kusini Yengi was your man of the match - were you surprised at him being dropped?

I obviously watched Burton and, before Saturday's game, I felt he should continue to start instead of Colby Bishop. I would have gone fire with fire, using his pace and power against Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you sit back and let them have the ball, they’ll wipe the floor with you. Yet John Mousinho makes these decisions and, to his credit, you can’t question any at the moment.

I’m not one who regards Yengi as the saviour, but I can see the raw potential there. Now Bishop finally has competition, while hasn't been the same since that injury at Burton earlier in the season.

It was harsh on Yengi not being picked in Saturday’s starting XI, but he’s going to be some player in the Championship. He’ll thrive.

Wait a minute, did you mention the Championship as a definite?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, I meant it’s getting close now! I remember 1992-93, winning 11 out of 12 games and then blowing it in the play-offs. I’ll celebrate when we're seven points clear at Lincoln.

Of our run-in, Peterborough was going to be our hardest match. Even a point would have got us starting to believe - instead it’s another win.

Every Pompey fan would have snapped your hand off for the offer of a draw before that match, but there’s a different mentality to this team compared to others over the years.

Wycombe is always a tough one, Derby is massive - then the party’s at Bolton!

And you marked Myles Peart-Harris low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can see a quality player in there, but we’ve not seen much of it since Port Vale. He’s an enigma, a strange one.

We’ve played him as a 10, on the wing, alongside Marlon Pack. Where's his best position?

He’s no Miguel Azeez, he hasn’t come in with a big attitude, I just don’t know where I would put him. If he was on the bench, would you miss him?

I’m not disappointed, we’ve seen it in the past with loan players, they're hit and miss. It took Abu Kamara time to find his feet, now look at him, Tino Anjorin has suffered injuries, what a player Alex Robertson was before his injury.

Will Norris - 7

Zak Swanson - 8

Sean Raggett - 8

Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Jack Sparkes - 8

Marlon Pack - 8

Owen Moxon - 7

Myles Peart-Harris - 6

Christian Saydee - 7 (Kusini Yengi - 9)

Abu Kamara - 8