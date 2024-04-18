Gaffer For A Day, Jeff Harris, gave Conor Shaughnessy a perfect 10 against Barnsley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Well, what a wonderful way to claim the League One crown.

You could feel that anxiety when we were behind twice, but I was calm, I always knew this team would get back into it.

That’s 25 points earned from losing positions this season, this team is built differently, it possesses that siege mentality. With the fans also being back to their best, you see that, when the supporters and team unite, it’s an unstoppable force.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaffer For A Day, Jeff Harris, gave Conor Shaughnessy a perfect 10 against Barnsley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If we had been 2-1 down last season, the fans would have been on the players’ backs, so it’s a total collective performance.

Although the best signing this club has made is Rich Hughes, he has transformed this club from top to bottom.

You’ve seen a fair few promotions now, haven’t you?

That was my sixth Pompey promotion - and my favourite.

In the 43 years of supporting Pompey, they are special nights, who knows when our next promotion is, you have to enjoy them while you can.

However, I am a bit torn. Getting to the Premier League in 2003 is the pinnacle, you really want to play at that level, visiting those top grounds and watching top players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, in terms of significance, the Championship is naturally our level, so the importance of Tuesday night was huge. And it has to be my favourite promotion.

What did you make of the display?

It was points over performance. There were times when we were good in possession and played it around nicely, but for the opening 20-25 minutes we were rushing our passes.

Barnsley like to overload in their forward positions and press you high up the pitch. Both of their goals were caused by overloading full-back areas and exploiting those gaps.

The good teams have worked out that’s the weakness in our armoury, just like Derby did with those two goals from Joe Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I don't think we were poor, rather below our usual standards. When we had the ball we were good, out of possessions wasn’t at our normal levels.

Wait a minute, I see a 10 in your ratings.

Yes, Conor Shaughnessy has to get full marks - his goal took us back to the Championship!

When that went in, he tried to replicate Toddy against Burnley by jumping into the crowd, but the stewards stopped him in the end.

Looking at his defending, Devante Cole is rapid and for a couple of runs Shaughnessy stayed with him, which surprised me, I didn’t realise he was that fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the vast majority of the game, he kept Cole quite quiet - and there was that bullet header in the 89th minute to win it, of course!

He didn’t just glance it in, you heard the thud. The goalkeeper didn’t even see it until the ball had gone past him. Will Norris - 9

Zak Swanson - 6 (Joe Rafferty - 7)

Sean Raggett - 8

Conor Shaughnessy - 10

Connor Ogilvie - 8

Marlon Pack - 8

Lee Evans - 7

Tino Anjorin - 7 (Lang - 8)

Abu Kamara - 8

Kusini Yengi - 8