Pompey's League One debutant Josh Oluwayemi was Adrian Bennett's choice as man of the match in Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Bolton. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

What are your thoughts on that?

We lacked any kind of basic understanding of football. It can be a very simple game, but nobody wanted to take charge, nobody wanted to make a decision, nobody tried to do a telling pass, everything was too safe.

The team lacked energy and, most frustrating of all, didn’t possess the same intensity as demonstrated against Spurs in the FA Cup.

I know two games can’t exactly be the same, but it needs to be pretty close. At Bolton we weren’t even at 50 per cent of that performance.

Ryan Tunnicliffe looked lost and fed up, while Colby Bishop was always trying to get a foul off the referee.

I feel for all the fans. I never boo the team and never sing those songs, I don’t believe in it, but the supporters are giving their all – and not getting anything back.

Anyone stand out for you?

Josh Oluwayemi had an outstanding game, despite his mistake. He really did a top job – only for the defenders to let him down.

This is a young lad who came in under a huge amount of pressure for his Football League debut and is only going to get better.

He seemed calm, didn’t panic, was shouting instructions and, on a few occasions when he called for the ball, his team-mates were comfortable letting him have it.

And he didn’t give the ball to Sean Raggett every time! Josh Griffiths would stand there, take a minute to decide, and still always give it to Raggett. So predictable.

What’s your opinion on the owners?

I’m fed up with fickle fans thinking the owners have no ambition, blaming them for losing League One matches.

The Eisners are making the club sustainable and hoping success also comes along, but the players need to take that responsibility. Blame them, when they cross that white line it’s not about the manager or owner.

I believe the owners are good for Portsmouth Football Club. We are debt-free after everything that has gone on, put money into equity and not loans, and put £11m into Fratton Park.

I hope the owners continue what they are doing. Google them and really understand that these guys are rich for a reason, they know how to succeed.

They don’t buy the players, they are advised by the chief executive and everyone else at the club. I would much rather our owners than Darragh MacAnthony at Peterborough, who is too involved in their club.

How do you assess the head coach situation?

I would love Chris Wilder to be there, but unfortunately I don’t think he will be.

Maybe somebody we’ve never heard of but has passion, drive and understands the basic fundamentals of football.

When Harry Redknapp was here it was a case of ‘We’re going to score more goals than you’, it was exciting football.

I am slightly disappointed that we haven’t yet got a replacement, but I do understand they want to get the right person in. Although how do you know it's definitely the right person?

Managers and players either fit a club or they don’t. There's a lot of good talent around, maybe a non-league manager needs to be given a chance?

Josh Oluwayemi – 7

Michael Morrison – 6

Sean Raggett – 5

Connor Ogilvie – 5

Zak Swanson – 6

Denver Hume – 5

Joe Morrell – 6

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 5

Owen Dale – 6

Michael Jacobs – 5

