Gaffer For A Day Will Hahn made Alex Robertson his man of the match against Blackpool. Picture: Jason Brown

What did you make of the performance?

Maybe it's a blessing in disguise getting that monkey off our back. The players can now reflect on displays not being great over the last few games, but can react positively.

Saturday was abject at best, we didn’t have that flow and cohesion. I will never say they didn’t try, that’s a typical Twitter thing, the endeavour was there but nothing worked.

We were due a performance like that. Not necessarily a beating, though, and it’s how we now fight back from that, with Burton on Tuesday night representing an opportunity to wipe ourselves down.

I have seen it all following Pompey and don't let games get to me, although Saturday annoyed me a little. Still, you get up and carry on.

Who stood out for you?

In the first half there were three players making something happen - Joe Morrell, Paddy Lane and Alex Robertson.

Morrell’s performance was a little tainted by his red card, although their player did make a meal of it for that second yellow. While in the first half, Lane had three shots on target and put some decent balls in, only to tire after the break.

Robertson was my man of the match, though. He’s technically one of the best players we’ve had for many years, the touches, the pace, the half turns, he’s going to be an absolute superstar and a top end of the Premier League player.

Even when Morrell had been dismissed, Robertson was still trying, eager to get the ball.

What about the decision to start Josh Martin?

I will be critical of team selection. We were crying out for Marlon Pack or Ben Stevenson being a party pooper in stopping Blackpool’s attack. And why did we play Martin when we needed more strength in the middle of the park?

I wasn't overly impressed with Martin, let’s hope it’s not the Jordy Hiwula case of everyone calling for him to play and he disappoints. We ended up playing Abu Kamara in the middle when he has been playing wide and learning and instead used somebody who hasn’t played since February and looked very rusty.

I think the head coach got that wrong, all managers do it, all teams get beaten. Hopefully this is going to be a defining moment.

What did you make of the match officials?

They were not the defining reason why we lost. We were in North Lower and two or three times noticed how the linesman was not even keeping up with play, all of the officials were lax.

Having said that, how many referees would have allowed that winner against Wycombe? Over time, they even themselves up, maybe we’ve had our bit of luck after so many late goals?

My youngest lad wanted to leave after the third goal, but we eventually did after the fourth. I don’t do that normally, but thought 'I’ve got to go'. However, I do believe in the team, we have proven we have enough, we just have to be smart in the January window.

Will Norris - 5

Joe Rafferty - 5

Sean Raggett - 6

Conor Shaughnessy - 6

Jack Sparkes - 4

Joe Morrell - 6

Alex Robertson - 7

Paddy Lane - 6

Abu Kamara - 4

Josh Martin - 4