Marlon Pack was chosen as Pompey's man of the match against Bolton by Gaffer For A Day Brooke Smedley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

How do you assess that performance?

We expected it to be backs to the wall, but what was uncharacteristic by Pompey standards was how we let Bolton come at us.

We were lacklustre, gave them too much credit, and made the game tougher than it should have been. Most of all, it appeared as though we were happy to get a draw from the outset.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seemed as though we were trying to time waste in the first half, which is unlike us. I understand about slowing the game down, but it was too much.

Marlon Pack was chosen as Pompey's man of the match against Bolton by Gaffer For A Day Brooke Smedley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

In an ideal world, it would always be better winning promotion at Fratton Park, but the players shouldn’t have that mentality and it could have cost them at Bolton.

As you say, now all to be decided at Fratton Park.

I’m very happy about that! Of all the potential nine outcomes on Tuesday, eight result in promotion or winning the league at Fratton Park.

It seems like a full circle moment, repeating winning the League Two title at home seven years ago - and I want to run on the pitch again!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was 18 when I did it after the Cheltenham 6-1 win in May 2017, then I managed to climb into the directors’ box where the players were and got Jack Whatmough’s boot!

Tuesday nights under the lights at Fratton are always special. This has the potential to be another one of those fantastic evenings.

Who was your man of the match?

Marlon Pack seemed to grab the game by the scruff of the neck when it was needed, putting his foot on the ball and calming matters down.

It’s his ability not to rush things, to control the game, he’s able to pick out a pass which may not be an obvious one. Others will try to clear it anywhere, but Pack tries to keep the ball and progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has to be in the conversation of player of the season and I would imagine that, being a local lad and captain, he’ll get it.

My choice is Conor Shaughnessy, who was signed as back-up and has massively excelled, with Pack and Abu Kamara in my top three.

Are you surprised how this season has gone?

I wouldn’t say I’m surprised as we have consistently shown what we are capable of. But what has impressed me most are the levels we’ve reached.

We are currently on course for the least amount of losses in a League One season. What’s more, I never believed we’d be nine points clear of third place with three matches remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a team mentality, these are a great group of players with no big-time charlies, all playing for each other and playing for the badge, which is what we ask for.

The appointment of John Mousinho at the time concerned everyone, yet he already had the respect of the players given his previous role as PFA chairman.

Mousinho has done everything asked of him and more, while Rich Hughes has demonstrated that the sporting director model is one which works.

Will Norris - 7

Joe Rafferty - 7

Sean Raggett - 6

Conor Shaughnessy - 6

Connor Ogilvie - 7

Marlon Pack - 8

Owen Moxon - 6 (Tino Anjorin - 7)

Abu Kamara - 6

Callum Lang - 5

Paddy Lane - 6