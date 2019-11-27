Gaffer for a Day, Paul Mellon, aged 47 from Hilsea, gives his verdict on Pompey’s 3-2 success over Rotherham...

What are your thoughts on that display?

Football is a confidence game, there is that belief back and, although not perfect, it was better and things now look quite rosy. A couple of weeks ago we were baying for blood!

Overall it was good, although there were a few individual mistakes and my only worry with us is that it seemed as though we were prepared to sit back, especially when injury meant Rotherham had 10 men.

That’s my worry with Jackett, in a situation of stick or twist he doesn’t want to lose rather than maybe get another goal.

The classic was Coventry earlier this season – and even last night we had Ellis Harrison tracking back and blocking shots.

So are you now encouraged about the season ahead?

Rotherham are the first top-six team we have beaten this season and that results shows we can hold our own.

From the sides we have met so far, no team has stood out, nobody really scares me.

Rotherham were a big, solid team and physicality rocked us a couple of times, but we held firm and must keep the combination of consistency and self-belief going.

A little while ago, everyone was looking down the table rather than up. Now it has changed.

Who was your man of the match?

It has got to be Ronan Curtis, he is getting back to his best, and produced a cracking goal, while there is that swagger again.

He knows what he does best, there was a stage in the season when he was trying too many tricks and covering every blade of grass in the front half of pitch.

But he is now focusing on what brings out the best in him – and seems to be excelling at that.

Ellis Harrison put a really good shift in and also deserves a mention, he is really impressing me at the moment.

What did you make of Anton Walkes in his midfield role?

Fair play to Walkes, no-one is talking about him but I don't think he missed a tackle and was among a few unsung heroes

Obviously we are missing Tom Naylor, who is a quality player, but in the meantime it is nice to know Walkes has found his best position.

I remember at Walsall a few years ago when he did a great man-marking job and he is still young and learning the trade.

It’s a bit like Oli Hawkins, in terms of the more he plays in that new role he will improve, perhaps he can even partner Naylor against quality opposition.

Craig MacGillivray 8

Brandon Haunstrup 8

Oli Hawkins 8

Christian Burgess 8

Lee Brown 8

Ben Close 8

Anton Walkes 8

Ryan Williams 8

John Marquis 8

Ronan Curtis 9

Ellis Harrison 8