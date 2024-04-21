Gaffer For A Day, Owen Vanderhoven, chose Sean Raggett as his man of the match against Wigan. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Did you enjoy that?

I kept looking over to the South Stand where I used to have a season ticket with my grandad and thought how happy he would have been if alive today. He’d have loved that.

It was a fantastic party atmosphere, everyone was happy. It didn't matter whether we won or lost, it was just a case of waiting for that League One trophy to be lifted.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaffer For A Day, Owen Vanderhoven, chose Sean Raggett as his man of the match against Wigan. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve had money problems, relegations, were on the verge of extinction but since 2017 have won two divisions, the Checkatrade Trophy and lost in another Wembley final. How can you grumble!

We did it in the Pompey way too. Winning the title in the 89th minute after being behind. You don’t want mediocrity!

What did you make of the display?

It was a hangover. Wigan were on top for the opening 20 minutes and we didn’t get out of second gear all game, which is a bit of a shame.

I suppose if we had needed to get a win or draw - and without the midweek celebrations - we would have got the three points on Saturday. We just lacked that intensity at points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having said that, the masters of the last 10 minutes nearly came back once again, I genuinely thought we were going to make it 2-2!

I really can’t see us winning next Saturday. Lincoln need it for the play-offs and we are on holiday!

Who was your man of the match?

Maybe it’s the emotions getting the better of me, but Sean Raggett was brilliant and deserves a new contract. Even if it’s as a bit-part player, he must stay.

It’s weird, when he first joined on loan I really liked him. Then when he became permanent it was like Andy Petterson, making a few mistakes, and I went off him a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if you show effort at Fratton Park then you’re always going to be loved and he’s a reliable performer who gives everything.

Raggett is a bit of an old-fashioned centre-half, like Darren Moore. Moore had the turning circle of the QE2, and would never play it out, but nobody moaned. Raggett is better than that.

There are two different types of fans. The online ones, who get you sucked in with horrible negativity, and those who go to games and watch Raggett and think ‘Hang on, he’s not that bad’.

So how do you see the future?

The Championship is where we belong. The Premier League was a nice holiday, but we are a Championship club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I actually want Southampton to win promotion because the top 10 in the Championship is like a mini-Premier League and I don’t want to play them.

We need to finish 21st next season, consolidate, stay up, and then build on it. I’ve already got a Birmingham away trip in my head.

I’m nervous, but looking forward to it.

Will Norris - 7

Joe Rafferty - 8

Sean Raggett - 9

Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Connor Ogilvie - 7

Marlon Pack - 7

Owen Moxon - 6

Abu Kamara - 6 (Paddy Lane - 7)

Christian Saydee - 8

Callum Lang - 6 (Myles Peart-Harris - 7)