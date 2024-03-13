Marlon Pack was the man of the match selection of Gaffer For A Day Dean Preston. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What are your thoughts on that game?

Burton came to get a point, their keeper was booked for time-wasting after 34 minutes and everyone was in their half, so it took us a little while to break them down.

There was a bit of frustration around where we were sitting, but, as soon as we got in front, it was really comfortable.

Then they made some substitutions, there was a bit of chaos from that corner where their goal came from, and it’s suddenly 2-1 and there’s a bit of panic.

Still, it was job done. I suppose we’re not going to look back on it as one of the better games this season, but it was important to get three points, which is all that matters now, it’s so close.

I don’t care if the last eight games are appalling, getting enough points is the key.

What did you make of Kusini Yengi?

We have two really good strikers at that level, Yengi and Colby Bishop are different types of players and it’s lovely to have that option. It means we are not so reliant on one centre-forward.

When Yengi missed that first-half chance, would Bishop have even been in that position? It was Yengi’s pace which got him into that area.

The audacity of that penalty, though. I sit in the North Stand and, while it probably looked great from the Fratton End, from where we were it looked like a mis-hit! What a relief to see it hit the back of the net.

He’s an absolute enigma. He can be frustrating in one sense, but at one point he made two Burton players tackle each other after a burst of pace to get through them. Yengi’s a real find.

Who was your man of the match then?

I feel a bit sorry for Yengi because he got two goals yet isn't even close to being my man of the match.

Over the last couple of months, Pack has stepped up so much. In the absence of Joe Morrell and Alex Robertson, he carries the team and is so much more than a captain.

It’s the control he has, driving the team forwards, the amount of tackles he makes. He’s now playing his best football for us. Over the last 5-6 weeks, Pack has been absolutely phenomenal.

He’s probably my player of the season, although Conor Shaughnessy, Paddy Lane and Abu Kamara must come into it as well.

What do you make of the system change?

It was a case of needs must against Burton. If we had more players available, I don't think we would have used a back three.

You can probably get away with it against Burton, but I would be nervous going to Peterborough with that formation. Hopefully the likes of Jack Sparkes and Callum Lang are available on Saturday and we can return to the usual formation.

What a huge game that is on Saturday. If you offered me second place now I would absolutely take it, we just need to get out of this division.

I think 92 points would do it, which is four more wins. Although what happens in those games against Bolton, Derby and Barnsley will be huge.

Will Norris - 7

Joe Rafferty - 6

Sean Raggett - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Abu Kamara - 8

Paddy Lane - 6

Marlon Pack - 9

Owen Moxon - 6

Myles Peart-Harris - 7

Christian Saydee - 7