What did you think of Pompey’s display?

After the first-half penalty, we lost our heads and were all over the place, yet, in the dressing room at half time, we recovered our composure.

We’ve already seen this season how, when things have not gone our way, we collapse. Yet, on Saturday, we came from behind to win the match.

There was a lot to be encouraged about, despite still being much work to do.

Whether we deserved the win is a tricky one to say. Certainly we couldn’t have any complaints over a draw.

What about that penalty?

My view was slightly obstructed, but it was obviously a dive and probably wasn’t a penalty.

Gaffer For A Day James Ayles was encouraged by Pompey's win - but definitely not impressed by the referee. Picture: Joe Pepler

You also have to question Ronan Curtis in that situation, physically leaning onto the player and giving him the opportunity to fall over.

The standard of refereeing in League One is shocking, as we also saw at Wycombe over those penalties. Thomas Bramall against AFC Wimbledon was just as bad.

He was terrible, it was very difficult to understand where he was coming from with a lot of his decisions.

I must admit, I was booing him! It was a genuinely shocking referee.

Who was your man of the match?

Michael Jacobs encapsulates Pompey. Our win was instigated by a player almost sold in August, who has barely got a game, and might not even be here next season!

Still, against Wimbledon, he linked up play well, got us playing, scored one, should have got another in the first half, and was my man of the match.

I was actually a little surprised to see him start, although I suppose it’s the next cab off the rank at the moment.

He must have impressed in training so deserved his chance.

Completes a good weekend for you, doesn’t it?

Definitely, on Friday night I managed to get my photo taken with Benjani and Michael Doyle at the Better Late Than Never event at Fratton Park.

We all know Benjani was a hardworking player, well he didn’t stop that night, going around signing books and posing for photographs with the Pompey fans.

He was there with his family and I’d be surprised if he spoke more than two sentences to his wife all night!

As for Doyle, what a leader and good football person 0 compare that to the current squad.

With him around, no way would we have had the same results this season, we’d be higher in the league.

Gavin Bazunu – 7

Mahlon Romeo – 8

Sean Raggett – 7

Connor Ogilvie – 7

Lee Brown – 7

Shaun Williams – 6

Louis Thompson – 7

Marcus Harness – 8

Michael Jacobs – 9

Ronan Curtis – 6

George Hirst – 6

