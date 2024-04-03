Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How do you feel Pompey played?

We controlled possession and didn’t really give Derby a look in, but also didn’t actually do anything with it. Derby sat back and let us have the ball.

In the first half, the Rams exposed Pompey’s defence. The first goal came from running straight through us, with a gaping hole for Ward to capitalise, and for the second goal there were a lot of mistakes.

Gaffer For A Day, Pepe Lacey, chose Owen Moxon as his Pompey man of the match against Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

As much as Derby didn’t do much with the ball, they capitalised on Pompey’s errors and looked strong on the counter-attack. They were ready to pounce when they won the ball back on the edge of the box.

But a point for both sides was deserved, especially as we twice showed the character to come from behind to level.

How do you see the promotion race now?

It takes Pompey one step closer, yet even had we lost it wasn’t the end of the world because we still have a game in hand on Derby.

I suppose Derby will be happy with a draw as well. It means that even if Bolton win their game in hand, they’ll still be a point ahead.

For Pompey, though, it’s a point against a massive promotion rival, while preventing them closing the five-point gap on us.

So when can promotion be secured?

We were trying to work out in the car after the game. It’s seven points needed with Shrewsbury visiting on Saturday, which should be one of the easier games.

Pompey have been like a juggernaut and really turned the corner after Leyton Orient, with 14 matches unbeaten. I just don’t see how they can fall away and miss out on promotion now.

They have been a class above the rest of the league and even though John Mousinho’s men weren’t at their best against Derby, they will still finish in the top two in my opinion.

I would like promotion to be secured at Bolton, while Barnsley would be a special one at Fratton Park. Either way, I don’t really care. As long as Pompey finish in the top two and get promoted at the end of the season that's all that matters.

I still think we’ll win the title this season. Derby are the only team that could catch us and we still have a game in hand, I don’t see us slipping up.

Who stood out for you?

Owen Moxon changed the game when he came on, he gave Pompey more of an attacking threat and made the midfield a lot more solid in and out of possession. Plus that goal, which was an absolute worldy.

He was pivotal in Pompey’s attacking threat in the last 30 minutes. I’m surprised he didn’t start, Lee Evans didn’t really do himself any favours, he looked shattered.

As for that goal, I was sat in North Upper, and it was such a sweet strike. He turned past one player and you are begging for him to hit it, then you see the movement of that ball. It could not be saved.

Will Norris - 6

Joe Rafferty - 6

Sean Raggett - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 6

Connor Ogilvie - 6

Marlon Pack - 7

Lee Evans - 6 (Owen Moxon - 8)

Abu Kamara - 8

Christian Saydee - 7

Paddy Lane - 6