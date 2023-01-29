Gaffer For A Day Liam Emerson named Reeco Hackett as his man of the match against Peterborough. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

So a timely reminder about what this Pompey squad lacks?

When you see Peterborough’s front three of Kwame Poku, Ephron Mason-Clark and Jonson Clarke-Harris, they all possess pace and power – which is exactly what we’re missing.

Owen Dale looks like he’s running into a strong wind, even Dane Scarlett is quite slow. This is a slow side, we desperately need pace.

We need runners who can run off Colby Bishop, I’m not sold on Sean Raggett, while it’s a completely different side since Tom Lowery has been out injured and we need that lift.

If we can get in two or three this transfer window that could change things, but I don’t hold out much hope.

What did you make of the performance?

In the first half we were bypassing the midfield, the centre-backs were knocking aimless balls forward, which reminded me of Wycombe away under Danny Cowley.

I was wondering whether this is the way John Mousinho wants to play or these were tactics for this game specifically?

Certainly I couldn’t see that late fightback happening. Early in the second half it could have been 4-0 to Peterborough, but fair play to the head coach, he changed it.

From what I’ve seen, it was correct to rule Dane Scarlett offside for Reeco Hackett’s disallowed goal. Not only that, it would have been unfair on Posh, who were the better side.

What was the atmosphere like?

I’m not particularly keen on the sarcastic chants coming from our fans, I don’t think it helps.

It was stuff like ‘We’ve got the ball’ or ‘We’ve lost the ball’ – is that really necessary? The players clearly hear it.

At one point the drummers were going and another chant was building over 5-6 minutes, then others snuffed it out with those sarcastic songs and all momentum was lost.

Fair enough if we are 4-0 down, but not losing by two goals with 30 minutes remaining. Unfortunately those chants are here to stay, it’s been happening for a couple of seasons.

Who was your man of the match?

It has to be between Matt Macey and Hackett, but I’ll give it to Reeco, who changed the match completely when he came off the bench.

We were awful until the subs came, with Michael Jacobs also doing well to a lesser extent, but it was Reeco who really stood out and clearly had a point to prove.

He can look good, but is quite a limited player. If we have designs on promotion, it won’t happen with him in the side, although he’d be all right in League Two.

Macey did well and seems okay, but he’s a stop gap, so we can’t expect too much. He’s filling a hole until the inevitable summer rebuild.

Matt Macey – 7

Zak Swanson – 4

Sean Raggett – 6

Ryley Towler – 6

Connor Ogilvie – 6

Marlon Pack – 6

Louis Thompson – 5 (Reeco Hackett – 7)

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 5

Owen Dale – 4

Colby Bishop – 5