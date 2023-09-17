Gaffer For A Day Simon Milne chose Marlon Pack as his man of the match at Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What did you make of the result?

Regardless of Derby’s start to the season, a draw there is a good result.

I thought we played some brilliant football, knocking it around well, with good link-up play between the lads.

However, I don’t understand why it takes us to be 1-0 down before we start putting balls into the box. You get into the final third and then it’s backwards and sideways, but that finally changed when losing.

We deserved a point. Pompey were marginally the better side and a draw was a fair result, but I do think we slightly edged it.

Who stood out for you?

Marlon Pack’s my man of the match. I don’t think he was outstanding, but that calm head in the middle of the pitch was important and he controlled the game.

I do think he slows the game down too much at times, yet if you can get him at the right tempo, he can be a key player for us.

Pack can be too slow to keep up with play and make challenges, but if you can get him on the ball where he can dictate play, I think he’s a massive asset for us.

Let him ping passes and let the younger ones track back, rather than giving away silly free-kicks and bookings.

Rafferty v Swanson is developing in a battle, isn’t it!

John Mousinho is going to have a real headache when Joe Rafferty’s back because Swanson has been outstanding. It’s a big decision to make when he’s back from suspension.

I can’t see how you can drop Swanson the way he has been playing. He did well on Saturday, the link-up play between him and Paddy Lane was good.

The head coach has a big call to make now. Rafferty is clearly his number-one choice, but how can you drop Swanson when clearly he hasn’t put a foot wrong?

We’ve got Joe Morrell to come back in as well. I like the Welshman, but I can’t see him and Pack together, they are too similar, you need that creative player.

How do you think Pompey can do this season?

I’m not sure Mousinho knows his best XI and there’s plenty to work on. All the time you are grinding out results when you’re not playing to your best, that’s a sign of a good team.

I still think we’ll be there or thereabouts at the end of the season and, for the first time, we have the depth. We’ve had a good team for the last few years, but as soon as a player gets injured it ends the season for us.

You look at the teams we put out in the two Carabao Cup games this term, that first XI could be the first-team.

The start to the season could be better, by all means, but I personally think we’re a good side.

Will Norris – 7

Zak Swanson – 8

Regan Poole – 8

Conor Shaughnessy – 8

Connor Ogilvie – 8

Marlon Pack – 8

Alex Robertson – 7

Paddy Lane – 8

Gavin Whyte – 8

Abu Kamara – 8