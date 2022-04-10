How can you possibly sum that up?

That was a poor game, a poor, poor game, they were going through the motions.

The fans were pretty angry and have put up with a lot this season. All in all, there hasn’t been a lot to shout about this season.

I honestly think Danny Cowley is out of his depth here. He did well at Lincoln because he had no expectations, he was totally out of his depth at Huddersfield – and he’s out of his depth here because there's expectations.

We do not expect to go to places like Cheltenham and lose. I know we are where we are, a lot of us have been there and done that, but we don’t anticipate that happening to Pompey.

Anyone possibly come out of this with any credit?

I thought Shaun Williams had a good game, although it’s probably not a popular opinion.

Gaffer For A Day, Mark Matthews, chose Shaun Williams as his man of the match against Cheltenham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

For the time he was on the pitch, he swept up well and dictated play, even if I was surprised that he started ahead of Joe Morrell.

Williams has done okay for us, but he’s not a player I would have gone for and I wouldn’t renew his deal at the end of the season.

If we had drawn that 0-0, I would have given man of the match to Gavin Bazunu, he was outstanding, but you can’t give man of the match to the keeper when you’ve lost the game.

Sean Raggett is my player of the season, but I don’t think he’ll stay.

Not too impressed by Tyler Walker then?

Do you know what, I spoke to a friend who’s a Lincoln fan and she told me he was superb there. Here he can’t hit a barn door at nine paces.

Apparently his nickname is the ghost and you can see why – you would never know he was there.

I don’t know what Danny Cowley sees in him. How on earth has scored so many goals before? He’s got one for us – and I could have scored that, it was a tap-in at Crewe.

You must have seen the reaction from the Pompey fans at the end, a lot of that abuse was directed at Walker. You can tell he doesn’t want to be here.

Yes, the crowd reaction overall at the final whistle was extremely strong.

I have not seen a Pompey away crowd turn on the players like that for a long time, singing stuff like ‘Stuck in League One forever’.

Danny Cowley was stood in the centre circle clapping everybody, but was getting so much abuse.

It’s because Saturday seemed as though the players were going through the motions, they can’t wait for the summer holidays – and the fans have had enough.

All we want is a bit of enthusiasm, give it 100 per cent, but we didn’t get that at all.

Gavin Bazunu – 6

Mahlon Romeo – 6

Sean Raggett – 6

Hayden Carter – 5

Connor Ogilvie – 6

Shaun Williams – 7

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 5

Ronan Curtis – 6

Marcus Harness – 6

Aiden O’Brien – 6