Gaffer for a Day, Steve Ayling, aged 57 from La Marina, Spain, gives his opinion on Pompey’s 1-0 win over Lincoln...

Enjoy that?

I couldn't watch that every week, I spoke to a few people outside the ground who have been watching for years and years, but they are going out of loyalty now.

Others had been umming and ahhing about attending. If it had been cold they wouldn’t have turned up.

Apparently that display last night was not too bad from Pompey, well I’m glad I live in Spain now and don’t have to watch that every week.

And have we got a 25,000 stadium? It was announced as 17,266, but I saw empty seats and a half-full Milton end.

What did you make of the display?

There was no lack of effort, they put a shift in and I didn't hear too much discontent in the stands.

People want Kenny Jackett out, but with a couple of games in hand all of a sudden we’ll be in 7th or 8th, which is not so bad.

Having said that, there doesn’t look a lot of goals in us, he sets us up not to be beaten – and to maybe get one or two on the counter.

That is not how we should be playing in front of 17,000 at Fratton Park.



Who was your man of the match?

I timed it at exactly 8pm when Tom Naylor put in a crunching tackle down the line – he played a captain's role.

I thought he was absolutely outstanding, winning 50/50s, smashing people, always demanding from others, so let’s give the bloke his dues.

Naylor was head and shoulders above a few. John Marquis did all right , I just wish people could pick out those runs he makes.

We are lacking creativity, we really are.

What do you make of the right-back change?

Ross McCrorie was brought to this club to be Ben Thompson’s midfield replacement. Now he’s right-back ahead of the two right-backs Jackett signed!

I am at a loss, if you don't rate these other two defenders what is going on?

Jackett said he brought McCorie in because he’s an athlete and an outlet down the right, yet I don't recall many crosses or him going down that wing.

So you have to say, what was all that about?

Craig MacGillivray 7

Ross McCrorie 6

Christian Burgess 7

Sean Raggett 5

Lee Brown 6

Ben Close 6

Tom Naylor 8

Ryan Williams 7

Gareth Evans 7

Marcus Harness 7

John Marquis 7