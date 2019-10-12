Have your say

Gaffer for a Day, Matt Jarvis, aged 25 from Copnor, looks ahead to Pompey’s League One clash with Gillingham…

Kenny Jackett should partner Ellis Harrison and John Marquis as strikers in a 4-4-2 formation against Gillingham.

For me, Brett Pitman should drop to the bench for the game.

But Jackett should be ready to bring the former Bournemouth forward on at half-time if it doesn’t work with Harrison and Marquis.

Marquis is a player who prefers to play on the shoulder, while Harrison is one that drops in behind.

If it is something that doesn’t work, though, you’ve got a capable replacement in Pitman ready and waiting.

Pompey midfielder Andy Cannon

Andy Cannon is someone who provides added energy from midfield and is another Jackett needs to bring in against the Gills.

There are times when we have been flat this season, but he’s a player who can provide that added spark driving forward.

Academy graduate Ben Close should drop out of the team, allowing Cannon the chance to partner captain Tom Naylor in midfield.

Although Ronan Curtis is fit and available for the game, I don’t think he should start.

The Republic of Ireland international has ran out of steam in recent weeks.

You can see he appears tired, but he’s a good player and will get back to his best.

It also looks as though Alex Bass will be handed just a second Football League appearance.

He’s someone who seems to be growing in confidence across all areas of his game.

I think Bass will be fine should he been handed a start against Gillingham.

We’ve had some good results in recent matches without playing particularly well.

But it’s something all the best teams are good at, coming away with points when performances may not be up there.

In recent times Gillingham have been a bit of a bogey team for us.

But they lost Tom Eaves in the summer to Hull, we should have more about us against the Gills.

My other half is from Gillingham and we’ll be watching together in the South Stand.

Let’s hope I’m the one celebrating come the final whistle on Saturday.

My Pompey XI: Bass, Bolton, Burgess, Downing, Brown, Williams, Cannon, Naylor, Harness, Marquis, Harrison.