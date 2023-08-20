Gaffer For A Day Jeff Harris chose Regan Poole as his Pompey man of the match against Cheltenham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What are your thoughts on that?

The whole performance was lacklustre and devoid of ideas in the middle and attacking third, while Colby Bishop was isolated with no service.

We were pedestrian, there was no zest about it. I’m positive it will come good, but we are currently in a 15-match unbeaten run and most have been draws.

I get you want to play possession-based football, but you can't just pass it around between the back four and central two midfielders, you have to put the opposition under pressure.

We had loads of possession, but didn’t do anything pressure-wise to force an error, we were waiting for Cheltenham to slip up.

You mention some of the attacking players. Who should be doing better?

I expect a lot more of Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully, I thought they would have produced straight away in League One.

The best glimpse of Whyte was against Exeter, when he went through the middle for a couple of minutes on a good run, but he’s normally out on the wing.

He had a good game at Leyton Orient, was okay against Exeter, and didn’t do anything on Saturday – and I expect more from a player coming down from the Championship.

I would love the Lincoln version of Scully. He has bags of energy and goes up and down the wing, but does very little with it. As things stand, Jack Sparkes is a better left winger.

Any players stand out?

Regan Poole is my man of the match. He was defensively solid, organised the back four really well and was vocal throughout.

I am kind of amazed that a player of his standing is still in League One, while Lincoln fans thought he would end up in the Championship.

Pulling off a transfer like that sets expectations – Poole wouldn’t have come here if he didn’t believe we could get promotion.

Defensively we have a plan, you know we’re not going to concede many and are strong and organised, but it’s offensively where a lot of work is needed.

What did you make of the linesman antics?

The Tannoy system in the Fratton End doesn’t work particularly well, so you couldn’t hear a thing about what was being said when the game stopped.

If I had known I would have volunteered! I’m a qualified referee, I did it in the Army leagues, although I don’t think they would have found a kit to fit.

That’s three officials injured on the same part of the ground in front of the South Stand within a week. That’s pretty shambolic.

I don’t know if anyone noticed, but when the only remaining fit linesman went back towards the North Stand following the second-half delay, he pretended he had pulled a hamstring!

Will Norris – 7

Joe Rafferty – 6

Regan Poole – 7

Conor Shaughnessy – 7

Connor Ogilvie – 6

Marlon Pack – 5

Joe Morrell – 6

Alex Robertson – 5

Gavin Whyte – 5

Colby Bishop – 5