Gaffer For A Day Ryan Stillwell chose Colby Bishop as his Pompey man of the match in the 3-1 defeat at Plymouth. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

How did you view that Pompey performance?

We went to a side that changed most of their starting XI – and still outclassed us.

Half of Plymouth’s second string showed us what the upper echelons of League One look like – and showed us what mid-table in League One looks like. Unfortunately we continue to be the latter.

Even if it had finished 2-1, it would have been hugely misleading. Plymouth could have win four or 5-1.

There were the last-ditch blocks, a few Josh Oluwayemi saves, a couple of poor final decisions from Plymouth. We were outclassed – we were below average.

Did Reeco Hackett’s introduction impress you?

Reeco had an impact when he came on and I don't think anyone can doubt he has got an okayish League One left foot, but there are times when the magic roundabout takes place.

That’s when he switches the ball from his right to his favoured left foot, which slows down play, defenders can predict it, it’s easier to steal the ball off him.

Every now and then he does come up with moments that influence games, so it’s a conundrum how to get the best out of him.

But would I rather start Reeco than Michael Jacobs? Yes, at the moment. Would I rather start Reeco than Dane Scarlett? Yes, at the moment. Scarlett has to stop being so greedy.

I wouldn’t necessarily start him, but at least he should be starting ahead of Scarlett and Jacobs.

Anyone else stand out for you?

Colby Bishop was my man of the match. From what little we gave him, he ran the channels well and helped the ball up all right.

Whenever we needed to catch our breath a little and get out of our own third, he held the ball up well to get those reinforcements in and was pivotal in getting us into Plymouth’s box every now and then.

As much as I gave some players low marks, outside Bishop and Di’Shon Bernard who didn’t do anything wrong, there wasn’t much consistency.

Pack wasn’t awful, but then the third goal is going to be something people watch on repeat – and deservedly so.

How do you assess Josh Oluwayemi’s performance?

I felt sorry for him. It stems back from when he didn’t start at Bolton in the Papa Johns Trophy and then was chucked into the much bigger game against them with a bigger crowd and not much preparation.

Since then it has been a case of hanging him out to dry in that game and Saturday. Look at the three goals we conceded and what he had to work with in front of him.

As a keeper, I like his shot-stopping, but, in the future, he needs to work on powering those balls further away from danger rather than straight back into the middle.

I am also curious about his kicking against Plymouth. I’ve never seen him distribute the ball that poorly in cup games, he was a catastrophe getting rid of it on Saturday.

Josh Oluwayemi – 4

Di’Shon Bernard – 6

Sean Raggett – 3

Ryley Towler – 5

Connor Ogilvie – 5

Marlon Pack – 4

Joe Morrell – 5

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 5

Owen Dale – 4

Colby Bishop – 6