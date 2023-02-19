Joe Rafferty was chosen by Gaffer For A Day Glyn Tookey as his Pompey man of the match against Lincoln. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

A fair result?

Not really, we were definitely the better team and deserved to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half was terrible, two poor teams and a couple of chances, it was boring and drab. Thankfully it came to life in the second half.

Lincoln had a couple of chances early on, but in the second half didn’t really offer anything until the last 10 minutes, when they had a few good opportunities, including Matt Macey saving a long shot.

But we should have won it for our second-half performance, there were quite a few chances at the end and Colby Bishop missed a sitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ah yes, that Bishop chance.

We were right behind the goal. Nine out of 10 times he would bang that in. He tried to place it into the corner and skied it, it happens.

Normally you’d put money on Bishop finishing that, it’s an easy tap-in into the corner – and we’ve won the match.

For me, I won’t be criticising him too much for that, he has been brilliant for us this season playing up front on his own and scoring 16 goals so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I actually think Joe Pigott should have been playing behind him rather than Paddy Lane. Pigott changed the game when he came on and, in my opinion, that selection was a mistake by John Mousinho.

Who was your man of the match?

If we had a left-back as good as Joe Rafferty is at right-back then we’d be a different team.

He’s excellent, giving us so many attacking options and defensively as well. He’s keen to push forward with attacking runs, tracks back as well, and bangs in the crosses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s something we are missing on the left-hand side with Connor Ogilvie. I’ve been really concerned with him over the last few weeks, I think he’s been off-form and terrible on the ball.

At right-back, I really rate Zak Swanson as well, he’s going to be a good player for us, Rafferty’s experience just edges it when both are fit.

What do you make of the news that Marlon Pack is out for 4-6 weeks?

That’s really disappointing, we miss him in midfield, he controls it and has the ability to slice open the opposition with his passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Tunnicliffe did well for us at Lincoln, but I would rather have Marlon in there along with Joe Morrell, who has been brilliant since coming back from the World Cup finals.

We really need Morrell to keep playing like he has been for the last few weeks because he has been outstanding and the Pompey fans love him.

Unfortunately we are still missing that creativity in midfield right now. Tom Lowery will give us that when he returns, but it will take him a few weeks to get match-fit.

Matt Macey – 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rafferty – 8

Sean Raggett – 7

Ryley Towler – 7

Connor Ogilvie – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 7

Joe Morrell – 8

Reeco Hackett – 6

Owen Dale – 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy Lane – 5