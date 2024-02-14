Gaffer For A Day Rory Murphy chosen Marlon Pack as his man of the match against Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

How do you assess that game?

It was a good opening 10-15 minutes, then we fell off. We do tend to go missing for spells in a game as a team, but Cambridge’s opener kicked us up the backside.

I was sick to death of Cambridge, they were time wasting from the first minute, so frustrating. The second half would have been horrific had we not equalised just before half-time.

It ended up being a very professional performance after the break, scoring twice to win the game. It’s not a match which will live long in the memory, apart from Abu Kamara’s goal.

But Pompey have that air about them at the moment, there’s a good feel about the place and they’re playing like a team focussed on getting promotion. Marlon Pack should take a lot of credit for that.

You mentioned Marlon Pack, was he your man of the match?

I thought Paddy Lane was brilliant, and Abu Kamara, but Pack bossed the game. It’s the way he holds that team together, he is such a crucial player.

It’s not only the fact he can ping a ball all over the place, he sets the tone, he keeps them honest, you can see him driving them on.

Pack isn’t a player who you come away from a game thinking “Wasn’t he amazing”, there are more exciting footballers to get you off your seat.

He’s underrated, one of the best midfielders in League One, and a proper captain for Pompey.

You’re impressed with Lane and Abu Kamara then?

It has been brilliant to watch Lane and Kamara develop right in front of our eyes. They have flourished.

Lane is excellent at the moment, he won that tackle in the build up for the third goal and Kamara smashed it in. If he hadn’t, Cambridge could have been on the front foot.

As for Kamara, Norwich must be rubbing their hands with glee over his development. At the start of the season he was losing the ball and lacking in confidence.

These are kids and their confidence is sky high. Lane is always so direct and broadly makes the right choices all the time.

What do you make of Tom Lowery’s injury?

It’s such a shame because he does the leg work for Pack, the same as Joe Morrell did, you’re losing that bit of energy.

Granted, you’ll get more physicality with Owen Moxon, but won’t have that Lowery mobility. Besides, there’s no-one to sing for! Lowery needs to start playing again.

He’s been good since he’s come back into the side and maybe we have overplayed him, but with the injuries who else do you put in there?

I do enjoy watching him, he’s a good League One player, but unfortunately injury prone. And we just don’t need any more injuries in this squad.

Will Norris - 7

Joe Rafferty - 7

Sean Raggett - 8

Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Connor Ogilvie - 7

Marlon Pack - 9

Tom Lowery 6 (Owen Moxon - 6)

Abu Kamara - 8

Myles Peart-Harris - 6

Paddy Lane - 8