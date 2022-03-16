What did you think of that?

I’ve got a swollen eye and concussion from playing football at the weekend – and Tuesday night didn’t make me feel any better.

Although I was born in Pompey, I’ve spent the last 15 years living in Plymouth, so have subsequently taken a barrage of abuse at work over that defeat.

We didn’t deserve anything from that game, we couldn’t even get a shot on target. It was so very, very safe.

There was no final ball, no creativity, and although there was a late onslaught, we could still be playing now and wouldn’t look like scoring.

What’s more, Plymouth have now scored three goals against us this season – and all have been through individual mistakes.

So any hope of the play-offs?

Connor Ogilvie earned Ben Gaynor's vote as Pompey's man of the match at Plymouth. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

No! This was a must-win for us, a six pointer against play-off rivals, but we lost it.

I have now accepted that it’s season over and another year in League One, which is quite a depressing thought.

It annoys me, we are Pompey yet, at the minute, Plymouth are a better club on the pitch and will finish above us.

With the size of our squad, I just can’t see the play-offs now. It’s season over, so now it’s about pride and seeing who wants to be a Pompey player next season.

Who was your man of the match?

The defence was pretty solid all game and it was Connor Ogilvie who particularly stood out for me.

He was the only one at the back looking to go forward, putting in some really good balls down the left channel for George Hirst.

Sean Raggett’s my player of the season, but Ogilvie is right up there with him. He’s been excellent considering we signed him on a free transfer.

He’s good on the ball, calm, good in the air, not many can get past him, and puts in a very good cross.

What did you make of Pompey’s set-pieces?

We had 10 corners against Plymouth and I don’t think any of them were any good. We were either failing to beat the first man or overhitting them.

Ronan Curtis’ corners were shocking, but even when Ryan Tunnicliffe came on he had one which was played short and another couldn’t beat the first man.

It’s appalling and annoys me. I’m getting angry again just talking about it, these are professionals and they cannot even take a corner.

I don’t know why Curtis is even on them. In fact, I don’t even know who in that squad is good enough to take a corner.

Gavin Bazunu – 6

Hayden Carter – 6

Sean Raggett – 6

Connor Ogilvie – 7

Mahlon Romeo – 5

Denver Hume – 5

Joe Morrell – 5

Louis Thompson – 5

Ronan Curtis – 4

Aiden O’Brien – 5

George Hirst – 5

